February PDUFA Catalysts Biotech Investors Must Know: Sanofi's Bleeding Disorder Drug, Regeneron's Twin Eylea Label Expansions, 3 Delayed Approvals And More

Accutar Biotechnology Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 1 Trial of AC0676 in B-cell Malignancies
Accutar Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's investigational new drug application (IND) for AC0676 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. AC0676 is an orally bioavailable, chimeric degrader molecule designed to target and degrade Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) with high potency, selectivity, and broad mutant coverage. BTK plays a crucial role in the B-cell receptor (BCR) signaling pathway, and its constitutive activation is essential to the pathophysiology of many B-cell malignancies. Accutar expects to begin enrollment of a Phase 1 clinical trial for AC0676 in the beginning of the second quarter of 2023.
PharmaTher Holdings Nabs New Orphan Drug Status, Discusses Further Fast-Track, Partners For MDMA Patch
Ketamine products manufacturer PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF had lots happening this past week. Here are the company's top three news items. FDA’s Orphan Drug Status To Ketamine For Rett Syndrome. The FDA granted an orphan drug designation to the company’s proprietary racemic ketamine KETARX for the treatment of the...
Silo Pharma, Mindset Pharma, Terran Biosciences Receive Psychedelic Treatments Patents, IP Portfolios Expanded
Silo Pharma Sees Growth In IP With New US Patent For Novel Ketamine Method On Stress-Induced Affective Disorders. Psychedelics firm Silo Pharma Inc. SILO has received a US patent covering claims on the use of proprietary ketamine-based drug SPC-15 for the treatment of stress-induced affective disorders including anxiety and PTSD.
Yale Establishes Cannabis Research Center To Study Marijuana's Effect On Neurodevelopment & Mental Health
One of the world's leading centers for biomedical research, advanced clinical care, and medical education, Yale School of Medicine will create a research center to study the acute and chronic effects of cannabis and cannabinoids on neurodevelopment and mental health. The Yale Center for the Science of Cannabis and Cannabinoids...
CTXS, GAIA & DAKT Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Canadian Cancer Society survey reveals access to cancer care remains inconsistent 3 years into pandemic
On World Cancer Day, Canadians are invited to join CCS in calling on government to help make cancer care better. TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, on World Cancer Day, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) releases findings from a national survey of 700 patients and caregivers and is asking people in Canada to be a Voice for Change to help improve cancer care. The survey, the sixth to be conducted by CCS during the pandemic, was fielded in November 2022 to understand how, and to what extent, people living with cancer and their caregivers are still being impacted by COVID-19. It revealed that, while we are seeing improvements in some aspects of cancer care and support since the peak of the pandemic, access to care remains inconsistent across the country and vital needs are not consistently being met.
LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Veru Inc. (VERU)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming February 6, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Veru Inc. ("Veru" or the "Company") VERU common stock between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Top 5 Health Care Stocks That May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Files For Bankruptcy Amid Battle Over Robinhood Shares
Emergent Fidelity Technologies files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Robinhood stake worth over $590 million at risk. Emergent Fidelity Technologies, the offshore entity that holds 55 million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, filed for bankruptcy on Friday, as multiple parties try to claim ownership of the stock, Bloomberg reported. The...
