Kansas State

KS Lottery

 5 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

02-03-10-15-22, Lucky Ball: 12

(two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-1

(one, eight, one)

Daily Pick 3

1-0-0

(one, zero, zero)

2 By 2

Red Balls: 20-26, White Balls: 8-23

(Red Balls: twenty, twenty-six; White Balls: eight, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4

(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000

