charlestondaily.net

FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First

FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
CHARLESTON, SC
wanderwithalex.com

11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC

Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Flashback: The Savory Legacy of Harold’s Cabin

Part Jewish deli and part grocery, Harold’s Cabin (pictured here in 1954) long served as a Lowcountry culinary staple. Harold Jacobs inherited his parents’ mercantile store on the corner of President and Congress in the ’40s. In 1954, he and his wife, Lillian, moved the business to Wentworth Street, transforming it into a restaurant catering to Charleston’s centuries-old Jewish community and a downtown Gentile crowd looking to purchase specialty items, such as smoked oysters and imported cheese. Patrons could shop at the deli and gourmet food store, then head upstairs for a traditional Kosher dinner. The business closed in 1964 after partnering with Piggly Wiggly supermarkets, which sold a few Harold’s specialties, including the decadent Savouré spread, made of cream cheese blended with spring onions and poppy seeds. In 2016, RiverDogs F&B director John Schumacher opened a new Harold’s Cabin restaurant in the original location. The menu offers a nod to the Jacobs with the Harold & Lillian, a smoked salmon and latke dish with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local Jewish foundations.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Hugines celebrate 50 years of marriage

Andrew and Abbiegail(Hamilton) Hugine, formerly of Green Pond, celebrated their “50th Wedding Anniversary” on December 23, 2022 at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. The celebration was the idea of their children, Andrew Hugine, III and Akilah Hugine Elmore who served as the event planner. The elegant affair co-hosted by Renee Hamilton who served as the flower girl and Eric Frasier who served as the ring bearer in 1972.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Nexton Announces Dayfield Park

Summerville, S.C. – Nexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced plans for Dayfield Park, a new commercial property featuring office space and residential options, as well as retail and service providers. Thoughtfully designed to provide employee-centric amenities and conveniences, Dayfield Park caters to Nexton’s growing number of employers and residents and further expands the community’s robust offerings.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over Charleston?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?. Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
WALTERBORO, SC
myhorrynews.com

It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive

It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestonmag.com

A Summerville couple picked up the story of a 150-year-old Italianate home where previous owners left off

There’s something about a house with a story to tell. For Bonny and David Ferguson, the tales hidden beneath the original heart pine floorboards, behind the pine-paneled walls installed by the home’s most famous resident, and swirling around the octagonal rotunda of the “teacherage” in Summerville’s historic district were irresistible. “We love old things,” says Bonny. “We always knew we wanted a historical home.” And perhaps the best part about buying a house with a past is the chance to add your own legacy.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

