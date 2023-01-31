Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
charlestondaily.net
FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First
FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
live5news.com
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
wanderwithalex.com
11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC
Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doors
Lots of folks in Beaufort were thumbing through their Facebook news feeds on Friday morning and received quite a shock. That’s when everyone found out that long-time Beaufort BBQ spot, Duke’s Barbeque, was closing its doors permanently after serving up Friday’s dinner.
Community groups to distribute “Rosa Parks pancakes” on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A pay-what-you-can cafe is teaming up with a local advocacy group to honor civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday. Destiny Community Cafe and Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit volunteers will pass out pancakes at bus stops, shelters, and homeless encampments in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, […]
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
charlestonmag.com
Flashback: The Savory Legacy of Harold’s Cabin
Part Jewish deli and part grocery, Harold’s Cabin (pictured here in 1954) long served as a Lowcountry culinary staple. Harold Jacobs inherited his parents’ mercantile store on the corner of President and Congress in the ’40s. In 1954, he and his wife, Lillian, moved the business to Wentworth Street, transforming it into a restaurant catering to Charleston’s centuries-old Jewish community and a downtown Gentile crowd looking to purchase specialty items, such as smoked oysters and imported cheese. Patrons could shop at the deli and gourmet food store, then head upstairs for a traditional Kosher dinner. The business closed in 1964 after partnering with Piggly Wiggly supermarkets, which sold a few Harold’s specialties, including the decadent Savouré spread, made of cream cheese blended with spring onions and poppy seeds. In 2016, RiverDogs F&B director John Schumacher opened a new Harold’s Cabin restaurant in the original location. The menu offers a nod to the Jacobs with the Harold & Lillian, a smoked salmon and latke dish with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local Jewish foundations.
walterborolive.com
Hugines celebrate 50 years of marriage
Andrew and Abbiegail(Hamilton) Hugine, formerly of Green Pond, celebrated their “50th Wedding Anniversary” on December 23, 2022 at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. The celebration was the idea of their children, Andrew Hugine, III and Akilah Hugine Elmore who served as the event planner. The elegant affair co-hosted by Renee Hamilton who served as the flower girl and Eric Frasier who served as the ring bearer in 1972.
crbjbizwire.com
Nexton Announces Dayfield Park
Summerville, S.C. – Nexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced plans for Dayfield Park, a new commercial property featuring office space and residential options, as well as retail and service providers. Thoughtfully designed to provide employee-centric amenities and conveniences, Dayfield Park caters to Nexton’s growing number of employers and residents and further expands the community’s robust offerings.
counton2.com
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over Charleston?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?. Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.
Man seeking warm place to stay as temps drop below freezing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures set to dip below freezing late Friday night, some people are looking for a warm place to sleep. Jamie Woodberry has lived in Berkeley County for a little more than 20 years. But the recent cold snap will have a big impact on his life. “I just don’t […]
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive
It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
abcnews4.com
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
charlestonmag.com
Why food journalist and cookbook author Matt Lee is trading his computer for a tractor and growing heritage grains on John’s Island
Education: Bachelor’s in art history from Harvard University. Family: Wife, Gia, and sons, Arthur, Lorenzo, and George. Favorite way to eat grains: Whole, cooked, like farro or brown rice, and added to a roasted root vegetable mix. What are you looking forward to at SEWE? The tastings in the...
charlestonmag.com
A Summerville couple picked up the story of a 150-year-old Italianate home where previous owners left off
There’s something about a house with a story to tell. For Bonny and David Ferguson, the tales hidden beneath the original heart pine floorboards, behind the pine-paneled walls installed by the home’s most famous resident, and swirling around the octagonal rotunda of the “teacherage” in Summerville’s historic district were irresistible. “We love old things,” says Bonny. “We always knew we wanted a historical home.” And perhaps the best part about buying a house with a past is the chance to add your own legacy.
Lowcountry couple wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket bought on Daniel Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A trip to the convenience store paid off big for one Lowcountry couple, who took home a six-figure prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The $10 ticket was purchased by a woman at the Refuel on Island Park Drive on Daniel Island. According to lottery officials, she took the ticket home and […]
