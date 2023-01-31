Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Boasts Young ‘TNF’ Audience in $514B Year
Amazon finished off the year touting its impact on NFL viewership. The tech and retail giant posted net sales of $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 9% year-over-year — 12% on a currency-neutral basis. The year was Amazon’s first as the exclusive broadcaster of “Thursday Night...
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0