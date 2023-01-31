Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 2 Midday’ game

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller and her Maryland teammates took out their frustrations on Ohio State. Miller scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter, and the eighth-ranked Terrapins routed the 10th-ranked Buckeyes 90-54 on Sunday in the program’s most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent. Maryland rebounded emphatically from its loss to No. 6 Iowa on Thursday night, and Miller had quite a response to what she thought was some physical play by Ohio State. “I was definitely pissed off. They were playing dirty,” Miller said. “Not really dirty I guess, because people call me a dirty player, but they were very aggressive towards me, and I guess I just showed them what real aggression is.” Abby Meyers added 22 points and Shyanne Sellers contributed 19 points and nine assists for the Terrapins. Taylor Thierry scored 21 for Ohio State. The Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4 Big Ten) have dropped four of five since starting the season 19-0.

