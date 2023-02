The recent storm that pelted the region has made it more dangerous for skiers in the Tetons, with multiple near misses in the backcountry in the last few days. The south face of Teton Pass’s Taylor Mountain slid on Monday. A solo skier triggered the large Taylor avalanche, but neither the skier — nor people below — got caught in the slide.

