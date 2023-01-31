Read full article on original website
Related
The Perils of a Super Bowl Commercial Flop
The enduring power of a Super Bowl commercial can make or break careers on Madison Avenue. Some of the best: Apple and ad agency TBWA/Chiat/Day will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the most famous Super Bowl TV commercial of all time: “1984.”. Anheuser-Busch, which has aired at least one...
Mahomes, Hurts Set to Make Super Bowl History and Cash In
Super Bowl LVII is not only a great matchup — with the Philadelphia Eagles currently going off as slim 1.5-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs — but also a historic one. The Big Game in Glendale, Arizona, will be the first championship contest in NFL history to...
NFL Says Regular Season Concussions Rose 18% as Protocol Evolves
The NFL said diagnosed concussions in the 2022 NFL regular season increased by 18%. Still, the league and NFLPA officials are closely examining one piece of equipment that could help mitigate head impacts for its highest-profile position. NFL Executive VP Jeff Miller said the league is “getting very close to...
Fixing The NFL’s Only Meaningless Game
Since its inception, the NFL Pro Bowl has had an inherent problem. “Football is a difficult game to simulate,” Anthony Storm, SVP at A. Smith & Co. — the production company behind the Pro Bowl skills competitions — told Front Office Sports. “It’s a contact sport, and it plays best at maximum effort. And you can’t ask for that without the stakes that the regular season and the playoffs bring.”
MLB Could Take Back Bally Sports’ Local TV Rights
As Bally Sports struggles with financial difficulties, Major League Baseball is exploring all of its media options — including taking back local TV rights to 14 teams. At present, MLB would prefer to keep the status quo with Bally, which operates 19 regional sports networks across the U.S. But as Bally parent Diamond Sports — a unit of Sinclair Broadcast Group — spirals toward bankruptcy, time is running out, and MLB executives are preparing contingency plans.
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0