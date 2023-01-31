ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Benzinga

LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Benzinga

$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Benzinga

Credit Acceptance Shareholder Action Reminder

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Credit Acceptance To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Credit...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Being 'Content' At $23K Level As 'Good News'

Major cryptocurrencies dipped on Sunday evening, as the market capitalization fell 2% to $1.07 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,634, down 1.94% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.61% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.092.
Benzinga

TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement

--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
Benzinga

IPO Previews For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. SONDORS Inc SODR becomes publicly listed starting on Feb. 10, 2023....
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
Benzinga

Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Benzinga

Benzinga

