Top US Self-Storage Properties Operator Makes Hostile $11B Offer For Life Storage: Here's The Fine Print
Public Storage PSA, the largest U.S. operator of self-storage properties has come out with an $11 billion hostile bid for Life Storage Inc LSI that would be an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the proposal, which was first made privately to Life Storage in a Jan. 12 letter, holders...
Here's Why Michael Saylor Says FTX Collapse And Other Crypto Scandals Will Benefit Bitcoin
Last week, MicroStrategy Inc MSTR announced its fourth quarter result. Co-founder and Chairman Michael Saylor discussed projects and enterprises in the crypto space during its earnings call. Saylor said many crypto projects fell apart in the aftermath of macroeconomic challenges and crypto scandals last year, including the FTX FTT/USD implosion.
LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Shiba Inu Rockets Higher As Meme Crypto Become Most Traded Among Top 1000 Ethereum Whales
WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is now the most traded crypto among the top 1000 Ethereum ETH/USD whales. It also holds the biggest token position by dollar value. At the time of writing on Saturday, Shiba Inu had reached $0.00001429, up by 14.5% in the last 24 hours and up by 21% in the last seven days.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Shiba Inu Zoomie Ahead? Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2021 Cycle Expects Meme Coin 'Hype To Pick Up' In Few Weeks
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who correctly predicted the end of Bitcoin's BTC/USD bull market in 2021, believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be on the cusp of a strong bullish streak in the coming weeks. What Happened: ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 673,700 Twitter followers, is bullish on SHIB after it broke...
Credit Acceptance Shareholder Action Reminder
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Credit Acceptance To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Credit...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Being 'Content' At $23K Level As 'Good News'
Major cryptocurrencies dipped on Sunday evening, as the market capitalization fell 2% to $1.07 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,634, down 1.94% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.61% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.092.
Robinhood Raises Interest Rates To 18x National Average: What Investors Need To Know
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is offering interest rates on uninvested cash at 18 times the national savings rate. What Happened: Robinhood raised its “Robinhood Gold” interest rate to 4.15% APY, while the national average interest rate on savings accounts stands at 0.33%. The retail brokerage said the new...
TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement
--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
IPO Previews For The Week
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. SONDORS Inc SODR becomes publicly listed starting on Feb. 10, 2023....
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
Binance's CZ Raises Questions After a16z Downvotes Final Uniswap V3 Proposal
Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has voted against the final proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 on the BNB Chain using the Wormhole bridge, according to the Uniswap DAO forum. What Happened: The governance proposal to deploy the latest Uniswap iteration on the BNB Chain was submitted on Feb. 2...
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week
Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
