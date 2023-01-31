Read full article on original website
2.5 million pounds of canned meat products recalled
Time to check your pantry. A massive nationwide recall has been issued for canned meat and poultry products that could possibly be contaminated.
U. S. making another change in gas can requirements
Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
53,000 pounds of sausage recalled: Throw away these brands if they’re in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
Sausage Recall—Listeria Contamination Fears Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat
Various types of sausages and charcuterie, such as salami and prosciutto, across the U.S. may be tainted by bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.
Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination
Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
The Department of Energy Is Coming For Your Gas Stove...To Replace It With A More Efficient One
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate
In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.
Food Safety at Risk: 2.5 Million Pounds of Meat Recalled Over Contamination Fears - List Of Products Released By USDA
The food industry in the United States strives to provide safe food products to its consumers. However, sometimes potentially dangerous food items make it to the shelves before regulators become aware of the issue. In this article, we will discuss the recent meat and poultry product recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
52,000 Pounds of Sausage Products Recalled Due to Listeria Danger
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A variety of ready-to-eat sausage and charcuterie products are being recalled because they may have come into contact with surfaces that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause an invasive infection and is especially dangerous in pregnant women, older adults and...
‘A serious threat’: calls grow for urgent review of England’s wood-burning stoves
Politicians and campaigners have called for an urgent review of wood-burning stoves, which cause large amounts of pollution in urban areas. The calls follow the admission by the environment secretary that the government had set weaker air pollution targets than it would like. The admission came as she announced a new environmental plan for England that held back from banning wood-burning stoves and settled instead for “educating” people on their use.
Health Experts Warn That Beans, Refined Sugar, And Wheat Cause An Inflamed Stomach
An inflamed stomach is one of the most common gut issues that people struggle with. It’s usually caused by food intolerances, hormones, lack of exercise, and more. While an inflamed stomach isn’t always an indication of any underlying hea...
Cancer warning as experts reveal new list of foods that increase risk
Eating common ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of cancer, experts have found.Breakfast cereals, mass-produced bread, ready meals, ice cream, ham and crisps are among the foodstuffs that a study funded by Cancer Research UK and the World Cancer Research Fund suggests may have some link to a higher risk of various types of cancer.A team of researchers from Imperial College London which led the study said British people eat far too many ultra-processed foods – often called UPFs – and called for front-of-pack warning labels.Dr Kiara Chang, who worked on the research, said the average person in the...
Which Milk Is the Healthiest?
Milk does a body good. It was a message that was made popular by a famous 1980s marketing campaign, and in ensuing years, another milk ad featured photos of celebrities sporting milk mustaches, with the slogan "Got milk?" They were simple messages, but the reality about milk nutrition is more complex.
Egg prices are down 40% from avian flu-induced highs
The avian flu-related surge in egg prices is ebbing — but the protein is still pricey. State of play: Weekly egg price information from the United States Department of Agriculture shows the average price of a dozen eggs is down more than 40% from its December peak of about $5.30. A dozen eggs now cost just over $3.
30,000 Gas Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Approximately 30,000 gas ranges are being recalled due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC). After an initial recall for 28,000 ZLINE 30- and 36-inch gas ranges in December, a recall for ZLINE 48-inch ranges was issued on January 26. Consumers are being asked to stop using the oven compartment until the recalled ranges are repaired. The range tops are unaffected and may be operated safely.
