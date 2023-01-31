ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magnolia State Live

U. S. making another change in gas can requirements

Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
Popculture

Frozen Beef Recall Pins Blame on E. Coli Contamination

Stop if you're heard this before. Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products are being recalled in the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
OREGON STATE
Cristoval Victorial

Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate

In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.
HealthDay

52,000 Pounds of Sausage Products Recalled Due to Listeria Danger

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A variety of ready-to-eat sausage and charcuterie products are being recalled because they may have come into contact with surfaces that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause an invasive infection and is especially dangerous in pregnant women, older adults and...
The Guardian

‘A serious threat’: calls grow for urgent review of England’s wood-burning stoves

Politicians and campaigners have called for an urgent review of wood-burning stoves, which cause large amounts of pollution in urban areas. The calls follow the admission by the environment secretary that the government had set weaker air pollution targets than it would like. The admission came as she announced a new environmental plan for England that held back from banning wood-burning stoves and settled instead for “educating” people on their use.
The Independent

Cancer warning as experts reveal new list of foods that increase risk

Eating common ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of cancer, experts have found.Breakfast cereals, mass-produced bread, ready meals, ice cream, ham and crisps are among the foodstuffs that a study funded by Cancer Research UK and the World Cancer Research Fund suggests may have some link to a higher risk of various types of cancer.A team of researchers from Imperial College London which led the study said British people eat far too many ultra-processed foods – often called UPFs – and called for front-of-pack warning labels.Dr Kiara Chang, who worked on the research, said the average person in the...
msn.com

Which Milk Is the Healthiest?

Milk does a body good. It was a message that was made popular by a famous 1980s marketing campaign, and in ensuing years, another milk ad featured photos of celebrities sporting milk mustaches, with the slogan "Got milk?" They were simple messages, but the reality about milk nutrition is more complex.
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Egg prices are down 40% from avian flu-induced highs

The avian flu-related surge in egg prices is ebbing — but the protein is still pricey. State of play: Weekly egg price information from the United States Department of Agriculture shows the average price of a dozen eggs is down more than 40% from its December peak of about $5.30. A dozen eggs now cost just over $3.
Family Handyman

30,000 Gas Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Approximately 30,000 gas ranges are being recalled due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC). After an initial recall for 28,000 ZLINE 30- and 36-inch gas ranges in December, a recall for ZLINE 48-inch ranges was issued on January 26. Consumers are being asked to stop using the oven compartment until the recalled ranges are repaired. The range tops are unaffected and may be operated safely.

