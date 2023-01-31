CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
11-24-32-33-35
(eleven, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Lotto
01-06-14-17-23-40
(one, six, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three, forty)
Lucky For Life
02-03-10-15-22, Lucky Ball: 12
(two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)
Play3 Day
4-7-3, WB: 8
(four, seven, three; WB: eight)
Play3 Night
2-5-9, WB:
(two, five, nine; WB: zero)
Play4 Day
8-9-2-8, WB: 2
(eight, nine, two, eight; WB: two)
Play4 Night
5-8-7-8, WB: 1
(five, eight, seven, eight; WB: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000
Comments / 0