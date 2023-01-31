Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Shooting arrests.
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
WOWT
22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have left a roadway in a southwest Omaha neighborhood and hit a tree. Alexander Locum, 22, was found dead in a vehicle near 151st and Z streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to an Omaha Police report.
KETV.com
Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help
OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: The West Omaha Target has reopened
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2/2/23: The West Omaha Target has reopened, and drive-up services will resume on Friday. Omaha Police have identified the man who brought a loaded AR-15 to a west Omaha Target on Tuesday as 32-year-old Joseph Jones. Police say Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela's...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
iheart.com
New Information In Omaha Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
The Omaha Police Department "Officer Involved Investigations Team" is now looking into an exchange of gunfire that left two officers wounded with non-life threatening injuries and a burglary suspect dead. The Department this morning says Uniform Patrol Bureau officers responded to "Dino’s Storage" at 53rd and Center Streets for a...
Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants
(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
22-year-old Omaha man dies in crash early Thursday
The Omaha Police Department says a 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
klkntv.com
Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
1011now.com
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
klkntv.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested two people on separate incidents on Tuesday. Officers arrested 35-year-old Nicole Spracklin of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant for violating a no-conduct order. Authorities held her without bond pending her appearance before a Magistrate Judge. Glenwood Police arrested 55-year-old Brenda Lang of Glenwood...
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
