WOWT

Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter

Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Shooting arrests.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have left a roadway in a southwest Omaha neighborhood and hit a tree. Alexander Locum, 22, was found dead in a vehicle near 151st and Z streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to an Omaha Police report.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help

OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: The West Omaha Target has reopened

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2/2/23: The West Omaha Target has reopened, and drive-up services will resume on Friday. Omaha Police have identified the man who brought a loaded AR-15 to a west Omaha Target on Tuesday as 32-year-old Joseph Jones. Police say Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela's...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha crash leaves one dead

OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

New Information In Omaha Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

The Omaha Police Department "Officer Involved Investigations Team" is now looking into an exchange of gunfire that left two officers wounded with non-life threatening injuries and a burglary suspect dead. The Department this morning says Uniform Patrol Bureau officers responded to "Dino’s Storage" at 53rd and Center Streets for a...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants

(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested two people on separate incidents on Tuesday. Officers arrested 35-year-old Nicole Spracklin of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant for violating a no-conduct order. Authorities held her without bond pending her appearance before a Magistrate Judge. Glenwood Police arrested 55-year-old Brenda Lang of Glenwood...
GLENWOOD, IA
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE

