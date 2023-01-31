ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida singer, vocal coach found guilty for ‘assaulting’ officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By Sam Sachs
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

*Note: The video included in this story contains materials from previous coverage.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay woman has been convicted of seven charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach. She was convicted on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, 54, of Spring Hill, was found guilty on three counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, three counts of civil disorder, and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, all felonies, according to USDOJ . Her bench trial began in mid-January .

Arrested on June 2, 2021, Southard-Rumsey reportedly tried to rip a riot shield out of the hands of a Capitol Police officer and was recorded on video yelling, “Tell Pelosi we are coming for that b****,” and, “There’s a hundred thousand of us, what’s it going to be?…Last friend, last bullet. What’s it going to be?” according to USDOJ records and statements, and previous reporting.

Southard-Rumsey also “obtained a flagpole” and pressed it against a sergeant’s chest after multiple USCP officers arrived on scene, at the stairs leading into the U.S. Capitol.

Afterward, USDOJ said, “Southard-Rumsey was removed from the area by officers and made her way to the Rotunda,” where she joined a group of individuals who…pushed a group of police officers down a set of stairs,” while attempting to find then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

USDOJ said afterward, Southard-Rumsey went back to the Capitol Rotunda.

“When officers attempted to clear the area of unauthorized individuals, she grabbed two officers’ batons and then grasped a metal stanchion with both hands, threatening the officers nearby,” according to the justice department.

As previously reported, Southard-Rumsey was depicted in multiple social media posts to be standing outside the Capitol and “ready to take it over,” according to one tweet, which continued saying “As soon as we get enough people up here. To run the Capitol building. It’s going to be fun.”

The Spring Hill vocal coach and singer will be back in court on June 3 for a sentencing hearing. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, in addition to potential fines and penalties.

WKRG News 5

