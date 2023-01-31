Read full article on original website
Related
bossierpress.com
Flood advisory continues
A flood advisory continues through today (Friday) with a forecast of 1-2 inches of rain in some areas through Friday morning, according to predictions from. the National Weather Service. More rain is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday next week with up to a. quarter-inch of rainfall expected. Dry...
ktalnews.com
Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
KSLA
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread freezing rain and sleet has developed along and north of I-30 and will continue into the afternoon with deteriorating travel conditions in this region. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, we will see some light showers and areas of drizzle and it will stay cold with highs struggling to climb out of the 30s.
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
KSLA
Roads close as rains wash out culverts in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County has shut down two county roads because of washed out culverts. One in East Harrison County near Hallsville on West Noonday Road, and the other near Waskom on Strickland Springs Road. And, some of the repairs can’t be done while it’s raining.
ktalnews.com
Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
bossierpress.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Drive in Bossier City
Bossier City Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. At approximately 7:15pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an...
ktalnews.com
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
ktalnews.com
IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that a woman’s body found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has been identified. Tytierr James, 27, of Bossier Parish, was found on Jan. 29 at 5:46 p.m. near a bridge on North...
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: Plain Dealing sweeps North Webster
Carnez Hillmon scored 29 points and Tyrese Kimble 21 to lead the Plain Dealing Lions past North Webster 61-56 in a non-district boys game Thursday night in Springhill. Plain Dealing also won the girls game 39-35. Hillmon scored 19 in the second half as the Lions held off the Knights....
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Playoffs begin Friday
Six parish teams play first-round matches in the LHSAA state playoffs Friday. The Bossier boys and Parkway girls are at home. In Division III, No. 2 seed Bossier (19-2-2) faces No. 31 Livingston Collegiate (4-9-2) at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. In Division II, No. 8 Parkway (12-7-2) plays No....
South Arkansas drug bust: authorities arrest 61 suspects
On Tuesday the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway clinches share of 1-5A title; Benton, Haughton win
The Parkway Lady Panthers clinched at least a share of their third straight District 1-5A championship with a 60-27 victory over the Airline Lady Vikings Friday night at Parkway. Parkway improved to 23-5 overall and 12-0 in district. The Lady Panthers have a two-game lead over second-place Natchitoches Central (19-9,...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway edges Haughton in Division II first-round boys match
The Parkway Panthers pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Haughton Bucs in the first round of the Division II boys playoffs Saturday afternoon at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Brasen Teutsch broke a 2-2 tie with a goal about 12 minutes into the second half. It...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments with insurance companies
A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally receiving what is owed to her after a long fight with three insurance companies that withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance payments. Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments …. A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally...
Comments / 0