COVID-19 Health Systems Impact: What Will Stop The Cash Hemorrhage?
The material cost of COVID-19 has been at the center of public discourse since the early days of the pandemic. In 2020, growth in federal government spending on healthcare increased 36 percent, compared to the 5.9 percent bump in 2019. While the distribution of vaccines has allowed for a version of pre-pandemic life to resume, hospitals are still not recovered from the high rates of hospitalizations that occurred in March 2020, and the indirect costs of the pandemic continue to loom over the American population as a result of strained health systems.
Why Patient Portal Usability is Critical to Patient Experience
Improving patient experience is a primary concern for behavioral health providers today. A positive patient experience can keep clients returning, while a frustrating or confusing experience may push them away. With so much on the line, it’s important to get it right. One of the most powerful tools in a behavioral health practice’s arsenal is a user-friendly, highly functional patient portal. These portals are often clients’ main point of connection to a practice outside of appointments.
Unlocking Patient Medical Records Through Digital Retrieval of Clinical Data
Thousands of times a day, at health systems throughout the US, workers manually search for patient medical charts, print them out on paper, or save them to a file—and then fax, mail, or email them to a payer or third party who has requested it. The productivity for this often manual approach is about five charts an hour per worker, and the average cost to retrieve a medical record varies by state, health system, and the number of pages. The cost per medical record ranges from about $25 to upwards of $100. Not only is this expensive, it’s also not exactly accurate or efficient. On average, it takes about three weeks for a requested chart to be delivered.
Health IT M&A: KLAS Reveals Vendors Learning to Mitigate Negative Impact
– Since KLAS’ last report on M&A activity, there have been several notable vendor mergers and acquisitions affecting the healthcare IT landscape, and many healthcare organizations have needed to navigate the resulting disruptions. – This report provides an update on how customer satisfaction has been affected by recent health...
The New “Front Door” to Healthcare Can Only Open Fully with True Interoperability
Some people think of retail pharmacists as standing behind the counter bottling pills, answering insurance questions, or discussing side effects with a customer. But the COVID pandemic fundamentally changed the role of the neighborhood pharmacist, from primarily dispensing medication to increasingly being the source of urgent and primary care for patients. With the successful administration of more than 300 million COVID vaccinations, an ongoing doctor shortage, and healthcare deserts in large parts of the country, the need for this transformation has never been more evident.
Why EHR Data Is Key to Gathering More Accurate Medical Assessments
Patient data in electronic health records (EHRs) holds a wealth of insights that can enable health systems to better serve their patient populations. However, data from EHRs is challenging because this data is messy due to the lack of standardization in how clinical data is collected, and often times valuable information is buried in unstructured fields such as notes. Additionally, EHR data is disconnected from EHR data at other sites of care resulting in an incomplete view of the patient.
Sharecare Launches Virtual Model of its Medicare-Reimbursable Cardiac Rehab Program
– Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, the company’s Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program, is now available through a virtual delivery model. – Reimbursable through Medicare and many commercial plans, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine...
Accenture, UKG Partners with Ardent Health Services to Transform Workforce Management
– Accenture, UKG and Ardent Health Services announced a collaboration to help Ardent Health Services improve workforce visibility and agility across its network of 30 hospitals and 200 sites of care. – Ardent is using technology to transform its workforce operations and empower frontline talent with more flexible scheduling solutions...
Inflation, Recession Fears Increase Tension Between Healthcare Patients and Providers
– Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced new research, the 2023 Healthcare Business Insights Report, which examines how inflation and recession fears are impacting small healthcare offices, the patient experience and the strength of patient-provider relationships. – The healthcare...
Intermountain and Story Health Partner on Specialty Care for Patients with Heart Failure
– Intermountain Healthcare and Story Health, a health technology and services company that provides scalable specialty care beyond the clinic, have entered into a strategic partnership to improve access to specialty care for patients with heart failure. – The partnership combines Intermountain’s leadership in clinical quality improvement and excellence in...
Transcarent Taps The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic to Offer Employees Expect Second Opinions
– Transcarent, a health and care experience company that makes it easy to access high quality, affordable care, and aligns with the companies who pay for care, announced a new collaboration with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic (The Clinic) that enables Transcarent Members and their families to access The Clinic’s expert second opinions.
AI Mental Health Chatbot Predicts Disorders with 93% Accuracy
– London-headquartered digital health startup, Limbic, has announced that its psychological assessment tool, Limbic Access, has achieved Class IIa UKCA medical device certification – making it the first and only AI mental health chatbot in the world to earn this status for its clinical effectiveness, safety and risk management.
The Seemingly Limitless Potential of Blockchain in Healthcare
Interoperability remains the Holy Grail in healthcare, the goal to which all organizations aspire. The urgency to remove silos and improve communication between various systems and organizations is paramount, as it promises to lead to greater efficiency and improved outcomes while at the same time lowering costs – and not a moment too soon, given the fact that the world’s population is aging and there is a growing shortage of clinicians.
60% of Consumers Lack Immediate Access to Their Medical Records
– Carta Healthcare®, a pioneer in harnessing the power of clinical data, have announced the results of a survey regarding patient healthcare data access in the United States. – The results reveal that 60% of consumers don’t have immediate access to their medical records, and another 17% don’t know...
High Inflation is Driving The Deferment of Necessary Medical Care
Inflation continues to be a burden – food, gas, holiday spending, new year’s goals. This past year has been especially challenging as inflation costs continue to touch all aspects of daily life, leading to tough choices for many consumers as we finished the holiday season and look to goals and planning for 2023. In fact, two out of five (40%) survey respondents said inflation changed the way they shopped for the holidays.
Study: Increased Transparency Between Payers and Providers at the Point-of-Care Improves Risk Capture and Quality Measures
– IllumiCare, a pioneer in point-of-care healthcare information technology, today released a new report detailing how increased data transparency between health plans and providers on care and coding gaps results in higher compliance, process improvement, and positive behavior changes among network providers. – The report demonstrates, across multiple plans, that...
Digital Maturity Is Six Steps Away. How Close Is Your Healthcare Organization?
The healthcare industry dragged sorely behind other industries in digital maturity just three years ago, according to McKinsey. Then, the pandemic shifted priorities and accelerated the progress of digital transformation by several years. No industry felt this shift as strongly as healthcare. With the rapid increase in telehealth appointments and remote care necessities, medical institutions faced the challenge of making several years’ worth of virtual enhancements in just a few months — if not sooner.
SetPoint Medical Raises $80M to Advance Platform for Autoimmune Diseases
– Today, SetPoint Medical announced $80M in Series C equity and $65M led by new investors, Norwest Venture Partners and Viking Global Investors, with debt financing provided by Runway Growth Capital. – The company is developing its novel platform for the treatment of chronic, inflammation-mediated autoimmune diseases and is initially...
TripleBlind Taps Mayo Clinic Platform To De-Identify Patient Data
– TripleBlind, an automated, real-time data de-identification company has expanded its relationship with Mayo Clinic Platform. – For the first time in healthcare, the use of TripleBlind’s Privacy Builder software will enable healthcare systems, via Mayo Clinic Platform, to strategically collaborate on developing the next generation of digital healthcare solutions within secure environments.
Health Gorilla Launches Pharmacy Data, Powered by DrFirst
– Health Gorilla, a Health Information Network (HIN) and leading interoperability platform launches Pharmacy Data, a new product enabling seamless access to complete medication history data from most major pharmacies. – Pharmacy Data is powered by a new partnership with DrFirst and its MedHx Population Risk Management (PRM) solution to...
