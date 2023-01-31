ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Snowfall hits 100-percent of the annual average in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains

By Danielle Dawson, Marc Sternfield
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTshG_0kXhsxQ400

Mother Nature continues to deliver.

With more than two months left in the wet season, snowfall in the Central Sierra Nevada mountains has already reached 100% of its yearly average with an additional three inches of snow since Sunday, climatologists from UC Berkeley Central Sierra Laboratory announced Mo nday .

Expect warm and sunny skies, possible showers this weekend

“The depth of the snow that has fallen has effectively eclipsed what we would ordinarily have in a full average year,” lead scientist with the lab, Andrew Schwartz, said to FOX5SanDiego.com. “(We’ve) gotten to that point a couple months ahead of schedule.”

The current season total for this water year, which lasts from Oct. 1 to Sept. 31, is 360 inches, or the equivalent of about 30 feet, according to the lab. The average snowfall in the Central Sierra Nevada mountains is about 360 inches of snow each season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSnj5_0kXhsxQ400
Snowfall accumulation chart as of Jan. 30, 2023 (Central Sierra Snow Lab)

Despite the weather pattern turning slightly drier since the monster storms that ushered in the new year, snowpack continues to be strong across the state.

Recent data from the California Department of Water Resources shows statewide snow water equivalent is currently about 210% of its normal levels for Jan. 30 and 129% of the April 1 average.

Never miss a story – Make KGET.com your homepage

April 1 is when snowpack is typically at its highest, so measurements are compared to the April 1 average, in addition to averages for specific dates along the way.

The Southern Sierra is an impressive 255% of the area’s average, the Central Sierra is 211% and the Northern Sierra/Trinity region is 172%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fw3HZ_0kXhsxQ400
California snowpack map. Jan. 30, 2023 (California Department of Water Resources)

“We still have February, which is the main snowpack-producing month,” California’s State Climatologist, Dr. Michael Anderson, said to FOX5SanDiego.com. “The three weeks of extreme storms that we had provided about 80% of the seasonal snowpack — the other additions coming in before those storms.”

The next official measurement at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe is scheduled for Wednesday.

What the snow water equivalent looks like at the beginning of April — when the snow melt season usually begins — will come down to any high temperatures, windy conditions and dry periods over the next couple months.

How much rain fell in California during the major storms of January 2023

These conditions could speed up evaporation of the snow, Schwartz said, decreasing the snowpack before the end of the season thus minimizing the impact the snowfall has on the state’s fire risk and water supply during the dry season.

That’s what happened to last year’s snowpack, according to Anderson: December saw extremely high levels of snowfall , but was followed by extremely dry months in January and February that diminished the water content the pack provided.

“The quality of the snowpack by the time we got to April 1 was a significant decrease,” he said of the snowfall during the 2021 to 2022 water year. “So, even though it got a great start, the fact that it ended there and it was dry in January, February, and March — the other three months — you weren’t adding to that snowpack.”

Snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains provides about a third of the state’s overall water supply. An increase in premature snow melt or minimal precipitation in the coming months would lessen the amount of water on the ground that’s available for use.

“We’re not completely pulling out of things like drought yet,” Schwartz said.

“Our extreme events are getting more extreme,” he continued. “We’re having longer and more severe dry periods and the storms are becoming wetter when we do get them. So we get these really intense periods followed by prolonged dry periods.”

Despite the fact that this particularly wet winter won’t wipe out California’s drought, it has given some particularly dry areas some short-term relief.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows a large stretch of California’s Central Coast has moved from “moderate” or “severe” drought conditions to “abnormally dry.”

“Getting that much water into the system definitely helped,” Anderson said. “A healthy snowpack would suggest that our spring runoff will be better than it has been during the previous three years of the drought.”

How much precipitation continues to fall over the remaining wet months of this water year, as well as the weather conditions during those months will determine the impact this year’s snowfall has on the drought moving forward.

“These are not necessarily static numbers,” Schwartz said. “We just need the rest of the season to cooperate.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

Related
San Francisco Examiner

The wrong kind of fires are burning across California

California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Will all this rain mean lower water prices for Californians?

January storms propelled California from a state of water scarcity to one of water optimism. The drought outlook in much of the state has improved thanks to continued and steady precipitation, and with more than two months left in the wet season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The HD Post

Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources

STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mix96sac.com

We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years

All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
CALIFORNIA STATE
westsideconnect.com

Storm runoff offers recharge for drought-ridden farmland

The series of storms that wreaked havoc on California for most of this month had both positive and negative impacts on the state. Property damage and loss of life were the most obvious of the negatives, while drought relief was at the top of the positive list. Another positive? An...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Wildflower blooms expected all over California mid-February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning mid-February, huge crowds are expected to visit floral hotspots around the state to see the display of poppies and other wildflowers. Chino Hills State Park remains one of the most popular wildflower locations, with thousands of acres of vibrant flower varieties. Other popular spots are Black Star Canyon in Cleveland […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 2/3: Lake Oroville has risen 182 feet, Researchers propose a plan for California’s water woes, A double whammy: Wildfire debris pollutes drinking water, At the heart of Colorado River crisis, the mighty ‘Law of the River’ looms large, and more …

PUBLIC WEBINAR: SAFER: 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment from 9am to 12pm. The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will hold a public webinar to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review and discuss proposed changes to the 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment. Click here for the full meeting notice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Heavy Calif. snowpack hits deepest levels in four decades

With the state dealing with a severe drought in recent years, California begins this month with the most snowfall it has seen in over 40 years. And this is just the start for the state’s peak snow season. Why it matters: California has hit new depths in its snowpack...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

California to Revisit Allowing Autonomous Big Rigs on Roads

California May Allow Autonomous Semi-Trucks on the Road. Despite California being home to many corporations involved in developing autonomous vehicles, heavy-duty trucks are still not allowed to be tested or deployed in the state. While California has allowed public autonomous commercial truck testing since 2019, current state law forbids testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds, prohibiting self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

CDFW Seeks Input on Pacific Halibut Fisheries

California stakeholders who are interested in the Pacific halibut resource and fisheries are invited to participate in an online survey. The survey will help inform the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) about angler preferences for open fishing dates during the upcoming 2023 recreational season and offers an opportunity for input on development of the 2024 Catch Sharing Plan that is used to allocate quota to several West Coast fisheries. Results of the survey will be used to develop recommendations to the Pacific Fishery Management Council and National Marine Fisheries Service. The survey is available until February 12, 2023, and can be found online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DDYWDGP.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast

Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy