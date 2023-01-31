MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
02-03-10-15-22, Lucky Ball: 12
(two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)
MassCash
01-09-13-18-32
(one, nine, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-two)
Mega Millions
07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)
Numbers Evening
5-5-5-7
(five, five, five, seven)
Numbers Midday
1-3-1-9
(one, three, one, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000
