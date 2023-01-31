Read full article on original website
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
James Gunn Directing Superman: Legacy Is Looking More Likely Every Day
James Gunn and Peter Safran, the newly appointed dynamic duo spearheading DC Studios, came out earlier this week to unveil the first part of their cinematic universe's roadmap. In a lengthy update, Gunn confirmed that the brand new DC Universe will span across several mediums, including film, television (both live-action and animation), and video games. With consistency in mind, the "Suicide Squad" steward revealed that the first chapter of the rebooted DCU will be titled "Gods and Monsters."
How A Debate Over Spider-Man's Web-Shooters Forever Reshaped Internet Fandom In The Worst Ways
In our current age of digital hyperconnectivity, everyone has grown accustomed to internet outrage. These days, you can't throw a virtual rock without hitting a tweeted hot take, or a ravenous Reddit thread, about something silly that users desperately need off their chests. In mainstream media, as nostalgic IP is rebooted and retooled every few years, fans often feel ownership and entitlement over these properties, leading to some of the worst chatter on the interwebs.
James Gunn's Classic Superman Sounds Great, But Please Leave Those Red Trunks In The Past
Trunks! They're great on a beach, awesome when you're doing sports, and handy in a pinch when someone has stolen all your other clothes and they're all that stands between you and the world. But are they suitable for a Superman?. DC Studios co-head, comics fan extraordinaire, and Superman rebooter...
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Avatar: The Way Of Water On Track To Lose Top Box Office Spot To Knock At The Cabin
Sorry Tsireya, but it looks like "The Way of Water" does have an end, at least when it comes to box office supremacy. James Cameron proved that everyone was a fool to bet against him when "Avatar: The Way of Water" debuted to nearly half a billion dollars during its opening weekend (via The Numbers). Since its mid-December 2022 release, the "Avatar" sequel has gone on to gross over $2 billion worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films ever made. As it stands, James Cameron is the only director to have three films in the $2 billion club (the others being "Avatar" and "Titanic").
Sarah Chalke Loves That Beth's Love Life Catches Rick And Morty Viewers 'Off-Guard'
While the focus of "Rick and Morty" — Adult Swim's hit animated comedy from Dan Harmon and the now-fired Justin Roiland — is on its titular scientist and grandson duo, the rest of the main cast has always remained just as interesting. Spencer Grammer brings a blast of sardonic chill to the teenage Summer Smith. Chris Parnell is delightfully wimpy as husband and father Jerry Smith. But of all the family members, it is Beth Smith, voiced by Sarah Chalke, who often goes to the most extreme emotional places during the storylines that center her.
Actors Who Were Never The Same After Their Star Wars Roles
These days, there are all sorts of intellectual properties with dedicated fanbases whose lives have been greatly influenced by the fictional universe they love. Since "Star Wars" is among the first of these monumental, fictional universes, the films have deeply affected a great number of people, but it is the lives of the actors performing in such massive productions that have been impacted the most.
M. Night Shyamalan Compares Working On Knock At The Cabin To Servant - Exclusive
M. Night Shyamalan's 15th feature film as a director and screenwriter, "Knock at the Cabin," finds him working in territory that will be familiar to his fans, but with a twist: This dark thriller, which walks a thin line between the psychological and the supernatural, is just the second of his movies that Shyamalan has directed and scripted from previously existing material.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Cliff Curtis Says The Fun On-Set Atmosphere Meant He 'Never Worked A Day'
The box office got a much-needed jolt with the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water." James Cameron's return to Pandora continues to bring in audiences around the world: it has already rushed past "Avengers: Infinity War" to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time (via Deadline). With no real slowdown in sight, many are noting the repeat viewers that are taking in this story time and time again.
Kim Bodnia Sought Out Challenges While Filming The Witcher To Enhance His Energy
Netflix's "The Witcher" is known for its high fantasy setting where monsters, humans, and sorceresses battle for dominance over their world. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), the main character who also happens to be a Witcher, is the finest example of a person who's not quite human and hired to deal with the monsters that threaten innocent lives. At the same time, because he's not truly human, he's also often mistreated by the people he's paid to protect.
The Dark History Of Damian Wayne, DC's Most Terrifying Robin
Batman and Robin have been the ultimate crime-fighting pair since 1940, when "Detective Comics" #38 first introduced the dynamic. Over 80-plus years, the vigilante pair have flapped their capes across comic books, television, film, video games, and lunch boxes. Robin the Boy Wonder epitomizes the sidekick cliché, perfectly representing the bright-suited Dr. Watson to Bruce Wayne's brooding Sherlock Holmes. However, over the generations of comic books, Batman's loyal liege has undergone significant transformation, turmoil, and identities.
Top Gun: Maverick Fans Are Gutted That Manny Jacinto's Fritz Was So Underused
There are not many career snags that are tougher for an actor than being cut out of a movie after shooting it. Whether it's weeks or months, a movie production is a grueling, exhausting process for everyone involved. Having to go through all that work, just to find out that your efforts were reduced to solely a paycheck, must be emotionally crushing, especially for someone who's considered up-and-coming.
Rick And Morty's Sarah Chalke Loves Voicing Different Versions Of Beth
As the daughter of the smartest man in the universe, Beth Smith has a lot to live up to in "Rick and Morty." However, actress Sarah Chalke has always infused the character with equal parts wit and rage, making it entirely plausible that she could carry on Rick's legacy. While Beth was always a standout on the show, she received even greater pathos in Season 3 when she had her father make a clone of her so that she could both explore the cosmos and stay with her family. However, Beth had second thoughts and told Rick that he should decide whether she should be the one to stay with her family or have fun space adventures.
Emma D'Arcy's Favorite Olivia Cooke Scene From House Of The Dragon Season 1 Is All About The Eyes
The success of "House of the Dragon" clearly shows that there's plenty of gas left in the tank for HBO's adaptations and collaborations with author George R.R. Martin's many dark fantasy works. Despite the hair-splittingly divisive reaction to the final two truncated seasons of "Game of Thrones," it seems that the franchise hasn't quite lost the goodwill of fans yet as the new series has garnered HBO its biggest premiere ever (via Warner Media).
What Is The Song At The End Of The Last Of Us Episode 4?
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 4 – "Please Hold My Hand" After the romantic compound detour of Episode 3, this episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" brings the show closer to its game roots. Instead of being begrudgingly stuck with each other, and regardless of how much Joel (Pedro Pascal) insists that he sees Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as little more than cargo, the pair have now more or less officially teamed up for a mission to find Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and deliver Ellie to the Fireflies. This means a road trip, and even more importantly for fans of the games, a whole bunch of that patented banter between the two.
Servant: Facts Only M. Night Shyamalan's Biggest Fans Know About The Apple TV Series
As Dorothy and Sean Turner of "Servant" learn, finding good childcare can be a tricky business. But things get even trickier when the person they invite into their home to care for their son Jericho turns out to be a cultist with some pretty screwy supernatural talents. With its four...
The Witcher Fans Are Still Upset By Yennefer's Betrayal In Season 2
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is an undeniably popular series with a large following, from both fans of the book and game series as well as newcomers to the Continent, it is not without its flaws. Especially since Henry Cavill announced his unexpected exit, fans seem to have no problem being vocal about what they think does not work as well with the show, both from a story as well as from a production standpoint. But even before then, there was no lack of discussion online in regard to the fantasy-adventure series.
Sophie Turner Constantly Had Pedro Pascal Cracking Up On The Game Of Thrones Set
Though "Game of Thrones" has something of a complicated legacy due to the divisive reaction to its final two seasons, the series is still fondly remembered enough to lead to a successful spin-off in the form of "House of the Dragon." This is no doubt partly due to its incredibly layered cast of characters and the wild plot twists that often see them lying dead in one shocking manner after another.
Attachment Review: Mothers, Monsters, And Moral Conundrums
Forget the "Die Hard" debate — is "Attachment" a Christmas movie? The debut feature of writer-director Gabriel Bier Gislason (son of "Bird Box" director Susanne Bier) is being released on Shudder in February, but the film's story starts in December in the midst of Denmark's holiday season. Maja (Josephine Park), an unsuccessful actress whose one big TV role was playing one of Santa's elves, is working at a library, donning her elf hat to read Christmas stories to children. It's at this library she has her big meet-cute with Leah (Ellie Kendrick, who played Meera Reed in "Game of Thrones"), an academic visiting from the United Kingdom. After hitting it off instantly, the two accidentally mix up their books, leaving Maja to improvise a story for the kids while holding a volume on Jewish art.
