Manchester City's defeat at Tottenham Hotspur was a disappointing result for Pep Guardiola's side but I don't think it means the defending champions need a complete redesign. The biggest reason City lost was their lack of creativity, and when your number nine - especially someone as deadly as Erling Haaland - does not have a shot at goal in the entire game, then of course you have to question what went wrong.

9 HOURS AGO