ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.

The New North Citizens’ Council Child Care Services located at 2455 Main Street in Springfield had just finished renovations to their facility. They had just gotten new teaching supplies and remodeled their classrooms for their youngest students and in the blink of an eye, all of that hard work was gone.

Aftermath of massive fire on Main Street in Springfield

The facility’s walls are adjacent to the building that caught on fire which in turn caused significant damage. The childcare facility was flooded, windows were shattered, and water and smoke damage everywhere.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxqx6_0kXhsZQk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOfQq_0kXhsZQk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S51Y0_0kXhsZQk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24o6W4_0kXhsZQk00

22News spoke with Childcare Program Director Elizabeth Sanabria as they prepare to find a temporary location to continue to provide services to their students. “We need paper goods because all of our supplies were damaged and we cannot use them. So we’re hoping that anything that you can we’ll gladly accept. Even a little thank you will help us get through these troublesome times we’re heading through right now.”

25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield

The facility is asking for donations, they are accepting new and gently used toys and they are also accepting monetary donations on GoFundme . For those who rely on childcare from this facility, they are hoping to reopen as early as next week at Brightwood Elementary.

New items needed to open five classrooms include:

• Infant toddler toys
• Preschools toys
• Paper goods
• First aid materials

For more information on where to donate, contact the New North Citizens’ Council at 413-732-3229 or message them on Facebook .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Feb. 5

‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. ‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 injured following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield

This week, we're getting answers from West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Springfield Ice-O-Topes return with a win against Bridgeport Islanders. Updated: 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
30K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy