Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain fans say she looks just like Cruella de Vil in Grammys outfit
Shania Twain took the red carpet by storm with an outfit people are comparing to Cruella de Vil. The 57-year-old country music icon sent fans into a frenzy with a spectacular polka dot black and white suit. The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' singer's campy look, which was designed by...
Woman who says she was pronounced dead for 15 minutes describes her time 'in heaven'
One of life's biggest mysteries is whether or not there is any life after death. Now, one woman who was pronounced dead for 15 minutes has opened up about her time 'in Heaven', which apparently lasted five years. Watch below:. Dr Linda Kramer suddenly 'died' in May 2001 in the...
Ginny Weasley star Bonnie Wright was once engaged to her Harry Potter co-star
It's been almost 22 years since the first Harry Potter film aired back in 2001 (yes, we feel old just saying that), but the popularity of the franchise has never waned. Now, fans are looking back on the personal lives of the actors and one almost-forgotten romance that began on the set of The Deathly Hallows Part 1 back in 2010.
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
Several series are coming to an end in 2023, from Netflix's Uncoupled to HBO Max's Gossip Girl Get ready to say goodbye to a handful of shows in 2023. While numerous shows are making their anticipated return this year — including Yellowjackets season 2 and the final season of Never Have I Ever — others have already hit the chopping block. AMC announced the cancellation of several shows in January, while Netflix series such as Inside Job and Uncoupled have been axed. As with 2022, it's expected that other fan-favorite...
'Virgin River' Was the Sixth Most-Streamed Original Show of 2022 (& We're Definitely Not Surprised)
Netflix's 'Virgin River' broke the top ten list for the most viewed original shows of 2022, according to Nielsen's streaming chart.
Sweet meaning behind Molly-Mae’s daughter’s unique name
Molly-Mae Hague finally put fans out of their misery by sharing her and Tommy Fury's name for their new baby girl this week. And now, the adorable meanings behind the name have been revealed. The former Love Island stars teased fans over what they were set to call their bundle...
Popculture
Netflix's 2023 Cancellations Have Targeted Shows With LGBTQ+ Characters and Stories
Barely a big toe into 2023, and Netflix has already canceled several queer shows. Over 20 LGBTQ-inclusive television and streaming shows were canceled last year, including Saved by the Bell, Love, Victor, Queer as Folk, Los Espookys, Legendary, and Warrior Nun, which deserved more seasons. Despite this, executives love to go on canceling sprees, and queer TV shows always seem the most vulnerable. There is Heartstopper and a few stray roles on mainstream TV, but besides that, LGBTQ+ characters are scarce. There have been many fantastic LGBTQ+ shows on Netflix, but unfortunately, they have all been canceled after only one or two seasons. Here's a list of the LGBTQ+ series that won't survive past 2023.
TVLine
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Digital Trends
5 TV shows coming in February you need to watch
Every month, all the top streaming services come out with exciting new shows. Some are more high-profile than others (think The Last of Us), while others fly under the radar ,but are worth watching. Whatever mood you might be in, whether it’s romantic because of Valentine’s Day, hopeful with the end of winter in sight, or stressed out as you delve full force into the New Year, February is a great month for sitting back, relaxing, and checking out a new show.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
Where are all the good sci-fi movies at these days? The slam-dunk, mind-bending roller-coasters. The clever yet simple concepts explored through relatable characters. The free cosmic content that comes with your Amazon subscription. Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, has a surprisingly impressive, if fairly stagnant range of sci-fi movies. The...
People left divided over ‘birthing makeup’ as mums go ‘full glam’ during labour
Reality star and actor Heidi Montag's 'birthing make-up' is causing a stir on social media. Catch the clip below:. If I was about to shove a baby out of my nether regions, I can't say putting my face on would be at the top of my priority list. However, Montag's carton of fries? That I could definitely get behind.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce birth of baby girl
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced the safe arrival of their baby girl. Molly-Mae updated fans to the pair's daughter's arrival via her Instagram page. Prepare to coo over the cuteness. In the caption of a sweet photo of Tommy holding the baby, Molly-Mae revealed that she gave birth...
Lewis Capaldi stops concert to help couple get engaged
People are flooding to TikTok to congratulate a couple after they got engaged on stage at a Lewis Capaldi concert. Despite being the artist who's music we all go to when we've gone through a break-up and need a big, old cry, one man decided Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi's concert was the perfect place to pop the question to his unsuspecting partner.
Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young welcomes baby boy
Selling Sunsets’ Heather Rae Young has given birth to her first child, with her husband Tarek El Moussa announcing the news on social media. Taking to Instagram, proud dad Tarek updated Young’s fans with a cute photograph on Instagram. In the sweet snap, the couple hold his hands...
Netflix's password-sharing crackdown is coming. It already looks grim.
As expected, the proposed changes Netflix wants to make with regard to password sharing are gobsmackingly awful and already universally reviled.
Alicia Silverstone teases Clueless cast reunion
90s kids are going crazy for Clueless star Alicia Silverstone's latest TikTok as she stepped back into her character's shoes. The hit 1995 romantic comedy has long since achieved cult status for epitomising all things nineties and coming-of-age. Now nearly three decades since it first hit our screens, we can...
Woman tries 'key hack' to unlock shopping trolley and immediately regrets it
While many of us try to incorporate tried and tested life-hacks into our routine when we can - it's clear that one shopper didn't quite hit the nail on the head with one. Instead of saving some time in faffing for change, this woman ended up causing far more problems than she had to begin with.
What the Bloody Hell is ‘The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals’ on Netflix?
What do American fans of The Great British Baking Show in 2023 and could it be something called The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals? The sixth season of the reality competition series hits Netflix today, exposing us Yanks to yet another British-born spin-off of our beloved Bake Off. Unlike other riffs on the classic, The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals eschews the tent, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and a band of charming amateurs in exchange for a luxurious catering kitchen, hoity-toity judges, and profesh patisserie chefs. At this point, there are now so many Great British Baking Show...
Quartz
Netflix accidentally revealed its blueprint to stop password sharing
By now, it’s common knowledge that the days of sharing Netflix passwords with friends and family across countries are numbered. Users in Latin America got a first taste of just how draconian the new rules will get, and we all got to see it. The streaming giant accidentally posted...
Tyla
71K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0