Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Children in California won't have to get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools, state public health officials confirmed Friday, ending one of the last major restrictions of the pandemic in the nation's most populous state. Article continues below this ad. Gov. Gavin Newsom first announced...
seattlepi.com
West Virginia House passes gender-affirming treatment ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Republican supermajority House of Delegates passed a bill Friday banning gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy for minors, a day after crowds descended on the state Capitol to decry the proposal. Article continues below this ad. The legislation passed 84-10, with all ‘no’ votes...
seattlepi.com
Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. Article continues below this ad. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after...
seattlepi.com
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Article continues below this ad. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and...
seattlepi.com
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. Article continues below this ad. In a tournament known for its...
Comments / 0