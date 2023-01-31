By now, the internet is home to several shocking videos of people referred to as "Karens," who display their demanding behavior so boldly that it's bound to make you laugh in most cases. The disappointing behavior in question can include belting opera-style notes outside of a bus, slapping the door in attempt to be let in, or even threatening to call the police on a pro skateboarder who was giving away gear to kids at a skate park. Despite the fact that Karens seem to be living in a completely separate reality from the rest of us, they've been around and well documented for a number of years. BBC detailed the history of the Karen meme, which has been around since the 2010s and is rooted in privileged women overreacting to "fictitious infringements."

