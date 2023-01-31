Read full article on original website
Related
winonapost.com
Winona State hosts screening, talk with Sandy White Hawk
On Tuesday, February 28, at 6 p.m., a screening of “Blood Memory: A Story Of Removal and Return” will be hosted in Science Laboratory Center 120 on Winona State’s campus. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Sandy White Hawk, the subject of the documentary and spokesperson on issues in the adoption and foster care system.
winonapost.com
10 years of ‘Gale Star’ at Old Main
The Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville will celebrate 10 years of its “Gale Star” program with “Valentine Vocals and Piano” on Saturday, February 11, at 3 p.m. The featured performers will be Cynda Solberg, Hunter Evenson, Zach Holthaus, James Holthaus, and Wina Mortenson with Mary Graziano. The first “Gale Star” show was titled, “The Art of Voice and Piano,” with students of Steve Marking singing popular numbers. The “Gale Star” performers on Saturday will sing popular songs to create a happy time for you and your valentine to remember the good times you’ve had through the years. The art display in the gallery is by Cary Wyniger. Valentine refreshments will be served.
winonapost.com
School Board considers bids, funding for $26M HVAC project
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members are expected to soon decide whether to accept $25.8 million bids to complete geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools. That cost is nearly $2 million more than a budget a consultant brought forward last year, and WAPS would need to find or borrow an additional $10 million to fund the project.
Comments / 0