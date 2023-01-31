The Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville will celebrate 10 years of its “Gale Star” program with “Valentine Vocals and Piano” on Saturday, February 11, at 3 p.m. The featured performers will be Cynda Solberg, Hunter Evenson, Zach Holthaus, James Holthaus, and Wina Mortenson with Mary Graziano. The first “Gale Star” show was titled, “The Art of Voice and Piano,” with students of Steve Marking singing popular numbers. The “Gale Star” performers on Saturday will sing popular songs to create a happy time for you and your valentine to remember the good times you’ve had through the years. The art display in the gallery is by Cary Wyniger. Valentine refreshments will be served.

