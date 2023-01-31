ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana lawmakers say homeowners will be homeless if Legislature doesn't pass incentives

By Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago
The Center Square

Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Special Session: House passes $45M insurance incentive bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) - The House on Wednesday, Feb. 1, approved bills to spend up to $45 million to encourage insurance companies to return to the state and to prevent firms that went bankrupt or were declared insolvent from using the money. The House Appropriations...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole

The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Louisiana's Insurance Crisis: Homeowners' policy rates by ZIP Code

NEW ORLEANS — The interactive map below is based on a WWL-TV analysis of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. homeowners’ policy data. You can roll your cursor over each ZIP code area to see the average insurance premium Citizens charged in that ZIP code last year for every $1,000 of dwelling coverage purchased.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

HERSHERLL WEST PASSES

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is asking lawmakers to put $45 million in an incentive fund, but critics fear it won’t solve Louisiana’s homeowner's insurance crisis. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 10 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Town of Waterproof...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Louisiana Department of Health reminding residents of their services

In Baton Rouge on day two of the special session on insurance, lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee favorably reported both bills on the allocation of funds to the insure Louisiana incentive fund. |. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with the Leesville Police Department: Trevor Peters!. Avoyelles Parish Police...
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Over $765 Million in Unclaimed Property Outstanding in Louisiana

I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you!. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, is National Unclaimed Property Day. Right now, there's $671 million in unclaimed funds in Louisiana according to WWL-TV, and an additional $94 million in unclaimed shares. Why let the state hold on to your money when you can be the one earning interest on it or paying bills with it, etc?
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed. Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors. This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

La Dept. of Health reports over 4,500 backlog COVID cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As of Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a backlog of COVID-19 cases that are older than two weeks. In a COVID-19 update that was announced online, LDH says over 4,500 cases of COVID-19 are backlogged. Statistics indicate that 35% of those cases are from East Baton Rouge Parish and 14% come from the Greater New Orleans area.
