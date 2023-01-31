Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
Burgum signs bill providing $68M line of credit for career academies
Gov. Doug Burgum today signed his first bill of the 2023 legislative session, providing a $68 million line of credit to help finance the construction of 13 planned career academies across the state where students can pursue high-demand careers in the trades, health care, technology and other sectors to help meet workforce needs. In his State of the State address on Jan. 3, Burgum called for this to be one of the first bills to reach his desk this session, and he expressed his gratitude for the decisive action by the 68th Legislative Assembly that ensures career academy construction can begin this spring.
State funding needed for military support
Due to the growing number of military projects supporting our nuclear deterrence, leaders feel there is a gap between private and state funding.
KFYR-TV
Pledge of Allegiance bills clear ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill requiring the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered in certain situations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives unanimously on Tuesday. House Bill 1120 was introduced by Representative Pat Heinert of Bismarck. It would mandate the Pledge be offered to all students across the state every day and would require public committees, like school boards, to offer the Pledge before every meeting. The House also approved House Bill 1172, which prohibits the governor from altering the words of the Pledge. Both bills head to the Senate next.
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Bills being discussed including parental rights, drug offenses
(Bismarck, ND) -- A couple of major topics are being discussed inside the walls of the state capitol in Bismarck as the 68th legislative session continues. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would cement parents' rights into North Dakota law. The bill would guarantee a parent's right to have primary...
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Proposed new wind energy bills draw criticism
Opponents argue wind isn't sustainable enough to replace either oil or coal as a power source.
KFYR-TV
Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.
KFYR-TV
Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
fox9.com
Felon voting rights: Minnesota House plans Thursday vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some 50,000 convicted felons in Minnesota will be one step closer to having their voting rights restored Thursday. Democrats who control the House have scheduled an evening floor vote on the bill, which would restore voting rights immediately after a person is released from prison. Minnesota currently requires people to serve their entire sentence, including probation or parole terms that often stretch years or decades. Identical legislation is moving through Senate committees.
North Dakota state house passes two Pledge of Allegiance bills
House Bill 1172 reinforces the words in the pledge and doesn't allow for any words to be removed from the pledge of allegiance.
kfgo.com
Bill caps North Dakota insulin cost at $25 per month
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Senate would require insurance companies to cap insulin costs at $25 a month. A Hillsboro woman whose daughter has type-1 diabetes is fighting for it to pass. “It’s a life-threatening disease, and the only thing that they need...
How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET)— As the Biden Administration invests $2.7 billion to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to North Dakota, but what will […]
kvrr.com
Proposed bills in North Dakota House target MRNA vaccines
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A Senate bill would outright ban all MRNA-based vaccines in North Dakota. According to the CDC, MRNA is created in a lab to teach our cells how to make a protein. That triggers an immune response which produces antibodies and protects people from getting sick.
Walz signs CROWN Act making it illegal to discriminate based on hair
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed into law the CROWN Act on Wednesday, which will now make it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their natural hair texture or hair styles such as braids, locs, or twists.
Surprise: The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
KFYR-TV
Changes to certain drug offenses in ND possible with proposed bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are looking for ways to penalize those involved in distributing and selling fentanyl on the street. And as a result, there could soon be changes to certain drug offenses in North Dakota. Senate Bill 2248, introduced Monday, would make it a Class A felony to...
740thefan.com
Minnesota’s new marijuana law could ‘destroy the hemp market as we know it’
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – As the debate continues over a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana in Minnesota, those who produce THC-infused seltzers are concerned the new law would undo several months of progress they’ve made. Matt Schwandt with BauHaus Brew Labs said the bill passed...
North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday. ...
Comments / 0