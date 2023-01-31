ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

KNOX News Radio

Burgum signs bill providing $68M line of credit for career academies

Gov. Doug Burgum today signed his first bill of the 2023 legislative session, providing a $68 million line of credit to help finance the construction of 13 planned career academies across the state where students can pursue high-demand careers in the trades, health care, technology and other sectors to help meet workforce needs. In his State of the State address on Jan. 3, Burgum called for this to be one of the first bills to reach his desk this session, and he expressed his gratitude for the decisive action by the 68th Legislative Assembly that ensures career academy construction can begin this spring.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Pledge of Allegiance bills clear ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill requiring the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered in certain situations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives unanimously on Tuesday. House Bill 1120 was introduced by Representative Pat Heinert of Bismarck. It would mandate the Pledge be offered to all students across the state every day and would require public committees, like school boards, to offer the Pledge before every meeting. The House also approved House Bill 1172, which prohibits the governor from altering the words of the Pledge. Both bills head to the Senate next.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Daily Montanan

Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution

Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
fox9.com

Felon voting rights: Minnesota House plans Thursday vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some 50,000 convicted felons in Minnesota will be one step closer to having their voting rights restored Thursday. Democrats who control the House have scheduled an evening floor vote on the bill, which would restore voting rights immediately after a person is released from prison. Minnesota currently requires people to serve their entire sentence, including probation or parole terms that often stretch years or decades. Identical legislation is moving through Senate committees.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Bill caps North Dakota insulin cost at $25 per month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Senate would require insurance companies to cap insulin costs at $25 a month. A Hillsboro woman whose daughter has type-1 diabetes is fighting for it to pass. “It’s a life-threatening disease, and the only thing that they need...
HILLSBORO, ND
KX News

How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET)— As the Biden Administration invests $2.7 billion to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to North Dakota, but what will […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Proposed bills in North Dakota House target MRNA vaccines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A Senate bill would outright ban all MRNA-based vaccines in North Dakota. According to the CDC, MRNA is created in a lab to teach our cells how to make a protein. That triggers an immune response which produces antibodies and protects people from getting sick.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase

(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday. ...
MONTANA STATE

