Milwaukee, WI

Northwestern Mutual to Invest $500 Million in Downtown Campus

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. plans to invest more than $500 million in its Milwaukee corporate campus, a move that will eventually bring an additional 2,000 employees to the Downtown site following the eventual closure of the company’s sprawling Franklin complex. The eye-popping investment will be focused on the...
What to Expect at Anime MKE This Weekend

Anime Milwaukee (AMKE), a celebration of anime, gaming and art will return to the Wisconsin Center on Feb. 3-5. What started as a college anime club in 2007 grew into the most consistent culture and animation convention in the city and gathered more than 11,000 fanatics for manga, gaming and costumes last year.
Milwaukee Film Kicks off Black History Month

There are plenty of film screenings, plus events like trivia, guided tastings, and even a concert reuniting a legendary band. For the fifth year, Milwaukee Film has a stacked lineup of film screenings and events to celebrate Black History Month. Eight movies will be playing at the Oriental Theatre this...
