UND women beat South Dakota, 83-66
(UND Athletics) Grand Forks, N.D. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (13-9,6-6 SL) had a big win against the South Dakota Coyotes (11-13, 7-6 SL), 83-66. UND had six players in double digits and Juliet Gordon recorded her second double- double on the campaign. The win today brings NoDak back to .500 in Summit league play.
Hot Shooting Leads Jackrabbits Past Hawks
BROOKINGS, S.D. – (UND Athletics) The North Dakota men’s basketball team started their two game South Dakota road swing on Thursday night with a trip to Brookings to take on South Dakota State University. After a nail biter in Grand Forks last month against the Jackrabbits, the Hawks went cold from the floor; falling 96-73. Tsonte Tsartsidze had his second double-double of the season as he led the Hawks with 18 points and ten rebounds. He shot 8-13 from the floor and made 2-4 three pointers. He was joined in double figures by B.J. Omot and Matt Norman, who each scored 17 and Brady Danielson who scored 11. Omot dished out three assists to lead the Hawks.
Hawks Soar Past Coyotes to Cap Off Road Swing
(UND Athletics) VERMILLION, S.D. – The North Dakota men’s basketball team capped off two weeks of road games with their fourth and final contest Saturday at the University of South Dakota. After a nail-biter in the first game between the two, the Hawks won decisively in this one 86-72. Matt Norman got his first start since December 12 against North Central and made the most of it as he led the Hawks once again with 21 points. B.J. Omot had one of his best games of the season as he scored 17 points and blocked five shots—the first Hawk to record five blocks in a game since Filip Rebraca blocked eight shots against Milwaukee on November 19, 2019.
