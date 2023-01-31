Read full article on original website
House panel approves bill requiring 48-hour reporting of stolen or lost guns
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill passed by the House Public Safety Committee would require Minnesotans to report a stolen or lost firearm within 48 hours. Monica Jones of St. Paul lost her son, Daquan, to an accidental shooting in 2019. “The owner of this gun has still not...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
Five Minnesotans Accused of Torturing, Abusing Foster Child
Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced indictments against five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in connection with a child torture and abuse investigation. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced the indictments on Monday. Court documents say the torture and...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
Pair arrested Tuesday, charged with transporting 8 lbs. cocaine from California
(ABC 6 News) – A husband and wife from California appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on charges of transporting cocaine across state borders, as well as 1st-degree drug possession and drug sale. Jorge Arreola, 45, and Noemi Cervantes, 35, of Colton, CA were arrested at around 4 a.m....
MI man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting.
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents.The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.The firm sued the Johnsons in 2021, saying they had failed to pay $7,500 for legal work performed in the fall of 2020 in connection with the case "United States v. Johnson."Johnson, a Republican from Osceola County, served six years in the state Legislature,...
‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing
(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Minnesota’s new marijuana law could ‘destroy the hemp market as we know it’
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – As the debate continues over a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana in Minnesota, those who produce THC-infused seltzers are concerned the new law would undo several months of progress they’ve made. Matt Schwandt with BauHaus Brew Labs said the bill passed...
Elderly Minnesota Woman Arrested For Doing This Dangerous Act On The Interstate
Have you ever been driving down the interstate at 70 miles an hour, and come up behind someone going 30? It's a pretty frightening situation. It takes some pretty fast reaction time to realize what's happening, and to either make incredible speed changes or change lanes without interfering with other vehicles.
GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance
(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
