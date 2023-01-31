ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, MN

Comments / 1

Related
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KROC News

Five Minnesotans Accused of Torturing, Abusing Foster Child

Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced indictments against five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in connection with a child torture and abuse investigation. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced the indictments on Monday. Court documents say the torture and...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Detroit

Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader

(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents.The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.The firm sued the Johnsons in 2021, saying they had failed to pay $7,500 for legal work performed in the fall of 2020 in connection with the case "United States v. Johnson."Johnson, a Republican from Osceola County, served six years in the state Legislature,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing

(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES

Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance

(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy