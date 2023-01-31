As the daughter of the smartest man in the universe, Beth Smith has a lot to live up to in "Rick and Morty." However, actress Sarah Chalke has always infused the character with equal parts wit and rage, making it entirely plausible that she could carry on Rick's legacy. While Beth was always a standout on the show, she received even greater pathos in Season 3 when she had her father make a clone of her so that she could both explore the cosmos and stay with her family. However, Beth had second thoughts and told Rick that he should decide whether she should be the one to stay with her family or have fun space adventures.

2 HOURS AGO