After highlighting queer love in a time of apocalypse, The Last Of Us grows its ratings for a third consecutive week

Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Netflix orders a second season of That '90s Show
Buoyed by the undeniable and unstoppable power of Double Nostalgia—first, for the decade in question itself, and then also for the show it serves as a sequel revival to—Netflix’s That ’70s Show follow-up That ’90s Show has apparently been a big enough hit for the streamer that it’s already rolling out the renewal notices. And while “Hey, we’re for sure giving you a second season” has become less of a guarantee of a renewal in the streaming ecosystem than it used to be—what with the wave of shows that have found themselves un-renewed in recent months—we’d be surprised if this return trip to the land of Formans and Kelsos wouldn’t actually get its own return trip.
A.V. Club
M. Night Shyamalan and Tom Brady dethrone Avatar, at least for this week, at the weekend box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water is done. Welcome to a new era of box office domination, one where Tom Brady and M. Night Shyamalan are the ones breaking records and rocketing up the list of biggest movies of all time… though, granted, neither of them have broken any records or made any impression on the all-time box office list the way Avatar has… and they almost certainly won’t… but, at least for this weekend, they both managed to top The Way Of Water at the domestic box office!
A.V. Club
Saturday Night Live struggles to find a punchline or a point this week
After Aubrey Plaza, the booking agent of Saturday Night Live might be building an HBO-to-SNL pipeline with this week’s first-time host Pedro Pascal. A timely selection, Pascal has become an increasingly known household name after decades of somewhat anonymously guest starring on serial television. A star on the rise, Pascal has an impressive resume of big-budget prestige television work like Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, and most recently, The Last of Us. The show made great use of his versatility with him portraying a hot teacher, recovering coma patient, critical mother, and flirtatious waiter among others. An eager and enthusiastic host, his talent and charisma were squandered on a slew of unfocused and middlebrow sketches.
A.V. Club
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Connie Britton in Dear Edward; Pedro Pascal Photo: Apple TV+; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO (Getty Images) Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, February 3, to Sunday, February 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]
A.V. Club
Alan Cumming blames Hollywood misogyny for the lack of a Romy And Michele's High School Reunion sequel
Sexism is, in fact, everywhere, but Hollywood has its own special issues with misogyny. One such example is the entertainment industry’s historically terrible treatment of older women (see: Amy Schumer’s “Last Fuckable Day” sketch). This can be blamed for lots of injustice, including, in Alan Cumming’s opinion, the lack of a Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion sequel.
A.V. Club
The queens form girl groups in a satisfying RuPaul's Drag Race
The latest RuPaul’s Drag Race proves that age is more than just a number. When the queens are asked to imitate the elderly in a performance-based challenge, they being to reflect on age, friendship, and queer history. And while the queens excel in this entertaining episode, the continued quick edit leaves certain beats clunky and confusing.
A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a "steamy" kiss between Velma and Daphne was cut from Scooby-Doo
The Sarah Michelle Gellar Revival Tour continues to pay dividends this week, as the Wolf Pack star—and, y’know, TV legend—continues to drop fascinating tidbits about her long career in the industry. Today, that includes a recent appearance where she talked about 2002's Scooby-Doo, directed by James Gunn—and specifically a “steamy” kiss between her character and Linda Cardellini’s Velma that was cut from the film, along with other supposedly “adult” material.
A.V. Club
Shyamalan and his co-writers talk about why they changed Knock At The Cabin's ending
[Note: This article contains major spoilers for both Knock At The Cabin and its source novel, The Cabin At The End Of The World.]. The cultural conversation around M. Night Shyamalan’s filmography tends to gravitate toward endings. From The Sixth Sense onward, Shyamalan has favored, for decades now, a storytelling style wherein the last few minutes of his movies serve as a key to unlocking a fuller understanding of all the ones that came before. And while the general merits of all that preceding filmmaking render accusations that he’s not much more than a glorified twist merchant unfair, it’s also been a persistent aspect of his style, one he’s steered into quite happily as the years have gone on.
A.V. Club
George Santos claimed he produced Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark for some damn reason
New York Republican Rep. George Santos has had a, let’s say, complicated relationship with the truth over the course of his recent rise into the national spotlight; his various claims about the events of his life, many of them made during his 2021 run for Congress, are currently the subject of investigations by two different national governments, plus the state of New York. And also, he apparently told people he produced Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, the infamously unsuccessful, actor-smashing Broadway flop, for some damn reason. Which he does not appear to have done.
A.V. Club
It’s 1923 all over again as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s Paramount+ drama renewed
It’s another triumph for Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone cinematic universe. 1923, the Dutton ancestor prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+. The show is currently midway through its super-successful first season, which depicts the family navigating Prohibition, drought, and the looming Great Depression.
A.V. Club
Brian Cox praises "really, really gifted" X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer in the year 2023
Brian Cox certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind, unless you’re a Succession fan hoping he’ll drop Logan Roy’s infamous catchphrase off-camera. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the veteran actor had some significantly kinder words to share–about his X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer.
A.V. Club
Ben Whishaw doesn't know if Paddington 3 is happening or not
Last February, voice actor Ben Whishaw shared that the third Paddington film was scheduled to enter production by the end of 2022. A year later, things aren’t looking so promising for the beloved Peruvian-born bear. “I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to...
A.V. Club
7 Days To End With You makes translation a (fun!) life-or-death matter
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Among the various...
A.V. Club
Netflix now claiming it only released draconian new password-sharing restrictions by accident
Aw, jeez, folks: Netflix done “Whoopsie!”’d again, with the streamer attempting to claim today that its recent reveal of highly restrictive password-sharing policies on its web site was not, in fact, a trial balloon to see just how angry its users would get over being treated like International Password Criminals, but simply a Goofus-level screw-up—like when you accidentally sit in a cream pie, or fart in front of a countess, or enrage millions of paying customers with short-sighted, asinine security policies.
A.V. Club
How 1923 Hollywood shaped 2023 Hollywood
While a lot of people are looking ahead to the movies that are coming in 2023 (we’ve done it too), The A.V. Club thought this would also be a good moment to take a look back. Way, way back. We decided to time-shift a full 100 years, to 1923, a seminal year for Hollywood in particular and the movie industry in general. A century ago, the growing business of moviemaking already had a foothold in Los Angeles—and the recently incorporated neighborhood of Hollywood—but it was in 1923 that Hollywood as we know it today began to take on a familiar shape. Literally. That’s the year an enterprising real estate mogul completed construction on a giant sign in the hills overlooking a new housing development called Hollywoodland. A cultural landmark, and an industry, was officially immortalized.
A.V. Club
It’s time we admit it: Dave Bautista is our best wrestler-turned-actor, and it's not even close
The squared circle-to-silver screen pipeline has never been particularly clean. While there’s always a guest spot for jacked-up wrestlers on Young Rock, rising to the level of a movie star is another question entirely. Despite weekly TV time, a feverish cult of fans willing to wear a performer’s face on a T-shirt, and a required charisma that engages live audiences and TV viewers alike through pure physicality, successful pro wrestlers’ abilities don’t always translate to the movies. However, of the few that made the successful jump, your Rocks, Cenas, and Hogans, none have shown as much versatility and dedication as four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dave Bautista.
A.V. Club
The BBC apologizes for calling Paul Mescal British
As if the UK’s list of heinous crimes against Ireland is not long enough already, now the country is trying to claim Oscar-nominee and Irish golden boy Paul Mescal as their own. The BBC shared that it received over 600 complaints last week when they referred to Mescal as...
A.V. Club
Accent Watch: Austin Butler obviously dropped Elvis voice for Dune, reports Dave Bautista
There may be five nominees in the Oscars’ Best Actor category, but there’s a sixth character taking up a lot of oxygen (literally): Austin Butler’s Elvis accent. Ever since Butler started promoting the thing, much has been made about his voice changing to sound like The King. Butler has been forced to acknowledge it time and again, to sit through the jokes all in hopes of obtaining a shiny prize at the finish line. Luckily, though, he has a new character to sink his teeth (or his vocal chords?) into, and co-star Dave Bautista says there’s not a hint of Elvis in there at all.
Comments / 0