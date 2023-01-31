OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The Omaha Police Department on Friday released a detailed timeline of Tuesday’s active shooter scene at a Target store. WOWT reports the timeline spans 17 minutes, from the time the shooter arrived at the store until Omaha police said Officer Brian Vanerheiden shouted several commands at the gunman to drop his semi-automatic weapon before the fatal shot was fired.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO