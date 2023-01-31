ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Hamlet, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Car crashes through front of Beacon Dialysis Center

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Several fire departments and EMS personnel responded to the Fresenius Kidney Care Center, also known as Beacon Dialysis Center, on Thursday after a car crashed through the front of the treatment facility. First responders were dispatched to the center, located in the Stadium Plaza on Route 9D just after 2:00 p.m. on February 2, 2023.
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Mid-Hudson News Network

SPCA Westchester rescues 150 starving cats from hoarding house

BRIARCLIFF MANOR – The Humane Law Enforcement Unit of SPCA of Westchester seized 150 cats living in filth and squalor after Yorktown Police discovered the residence was filled with what seemed like an endless number of cats being hoarded in a small, dilapidated home. Local police were asked to...
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
CBS New York

Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
YORKTOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thruway Authority counters state comptroller’s report on planned toll hikes

ALBANY – The Thruway Authority has answered criticisms lodged by a report from the state comptroller’s office. OFFICE OF STATE COMPTROLLER: Maximize Non-Toll Revenue Sources The Thruway should pursue and maximize non-toll revenue sources, including federal funding as well as alternative revenue streams that could be generated from its assets and infrastructure. With extensive new resources available from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other federal aid programs, the Authority should exhaust all such funding opportunities to mitigate the need for toll increases.
NEW YORK STATE

