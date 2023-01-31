Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Sheriff: Twin Cities teen dies after apparently being shot in Chanhassen; 18-year-old in custody
A 17-year-old boy from an east Twin Cities metro community who was shot and died early Thursday morning was apparently shot in Chanhassen, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said it received a report at 2:43 a.m. of a teenage boy at Fairview...
Do you know this man? Police say he was involved in 2 daytime burglaries.
Lower Saucon Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in two daytime home burglaries. The first burglary occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Red Hawk Way, where the burglars forced their way into the back of the home, township police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car crashes through front of Beacon Dialysis Center
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Several fire departments and EMS personnel responded to the Fresenius Kidney Care Center, also known as Beacon Dialysis Center, on Thursday after a car crashed through the front of the treatment facility. First responders were dispatched to the center, located in the Stadium Plaza on Route 9D just after 2:00 p.m. on February 2, 2023.
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
Complex
Woman Walking to Work Finds $15,000 Inside Bag, Returns It to Police
A Michigan woman who walks almost three miles to work every day for the past year has made headlines after she returned a bag she found that had $15k inside of it, FOX 2 Detroit reports. As Diane Gordon of Michigan explained, she had been walking 2.7 miles to work...
Mid-Hudson News Network
SPCA Westchester rescues 150 starving cats from hoarding house
BRIARCLIFF MANOR – The Humane Law Enforcement Unit of SPCA of Westchester seized 150 cats living in filth and squalor after Yorktown Police discovered the residence was filled with what seemed like an endless number of cats being hoarded in a small, dilapidated home. Local police were asked to...
Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update Feb. 1: Gov. Inslee has COVID, sausage recalled over listeria fears, ID woman attacked by coyote
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. 52,000 pounds of sausage and meats have been recalled over possible listeria contamination and an Idaho woman was attacked by a coyote.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway Authority counters state comptroller’s report on planned toll hikes
ALBANY – The Thruway Authority has answered criticisms lodged by a report from the state comptroller’s office. OFFICE OF STATE COMPTROLLER: Maximize Non-Toll Revenue Sources The Thruway should pursue and maximize non-toll revenue sources, including federal funding as well as alternative revenue streams that could be generated from its assets and infrastructure. With extensive new resources available from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other federal aid programs, the Authority should exhaust all such funding opportunities to mitigate the need for toll increases.
