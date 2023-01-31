With the West Coast road trip now in the rearview mirror, the Toronto Raptors are about to dive deep into NBA trade talks. View the original article to see embedded media. Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, and O.G. Anunoby have been the most likely trade candidates for the team heading into the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but Pascal Siakam's name has reportedly come up, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. Toronto has reportedly had talks with multiple teams involving Siakam and Anunoby, he wrote Sunday.

