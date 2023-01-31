ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New iPhones come with a SIM ejector tool in the box, as long as it's included in the models available to your region (unless, of course, you have the new iPhones with eSIMs). It's a tiny metal object with a pointy tip that fits into the tiny slot on the side of the iPhone where the SIM tray is located. The SIM tray is a narrow oval slot with a tiny hole in it, and it's on the right side of most iPhones. It blends into the side of the phone and you might not see it if you're using a phone case. On earlier iPhone models, you'll find it on the bottom edge of the phone.
