News-Herald.com

Brush vs. Lutheran East boys basketball: Arcs scrap but fall to Falcons

Brush coach Chet Mason expected there would be plenty of ups and downs with a young team that returned only two starters, and that has proven to be the case. There have been exhilarating victories, and close, frustrating losses. The Arcs’ matchup with visiting neighbor Lutheran East on Feb. 3 exemplified the latter.
BRUSH, CO
News-Herald.com

High school scoreboard for Feb. 4

Mentor (13-4): Calo 4, Sierputowski 2, R. Ioppolo 14, Frasure-Azzano 2, Biddell 22, O’Brien 6, I. Ioppolo 19. Chaney (9-7): Hewlett 20, Gonzalez 31, Febre 2, Scott 6, Holcomb 6. Chaney 14 21 17 13 — 65 Mentor 26 17 16 10 — 69 Free throws: Mentor...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor boys basketball: Cardinals hold off Chaney rally, 69-65

Mentor fans shifted uneasily in their seats in the final seconds of the Cardinals’ nonconference matchup with visiting Youngstown Chaney on Feb. 4. A lead that had reached 14 points in the third quarter had dwindled to two after an and-one basket by Chaney’s Jason Hewlett with 21 seconds left.
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Perry wrestling team ousts South Range to clinch spot in Division III state duals

Sometime in the near future, Perry wrestling coach Dave Rowan will win his 150th career dual. It’s likely going to pale in comparison to No. 140. Sophomore Nolan Leben posted a 15-6 major decision at 215 pounds and third-seeded Perry defeated second-seeded South Range, 38-33, in a regional final on Feb. 4. The win sends the Pirates to next weekend’s Division III state duals, held at Versailles High School.
PERRY, OH

