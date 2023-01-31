Read full article on original website
Chardon vs. South boys basketball: Liebhardt, Hilltoppers ride strong second half to complete season sweep of Rebels
Chardon senior guard Trey Liebhardt poured in 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting to top South on the road Feb. 3, 62-48. The win allowed the Hilltoppers to sweep the regular-season series, 2-0. “I was cutting to the hoop, and my guys were finding me,” Liebhardt said. “I think we were...
Brush vs. Lutheran East boys basketball: Arcs scrap but fall to Falcons
Brush coach Chet Mason expected there would be plenty of ups and downs with a young team that returned only two starters, and that has proven to be the case. There have been exhilarating victories, and close, frustrating losses. The Arcs’ matchup with visiting neighbor Lutheran East on Feb. 3 exemplified the latter.
PHOTOS: North vs. Kenston girls basketball, Feb. 4, 2023
Photos from North vs. Kenston girls basketball, Feb. 4, 2023, by Paul DiCicco.
Boys basketball postseason brackets announced; Mentor, Gilmour, Perry, Lake, Beachwood, Richmond Heights among top seeds
Seeds have been selected, brackets have been drawn and in two weeks time, the boys basketball postseason will be here. The district sites for each bracket will be determined at a later date as the Northeast District Athletic Board will determine which locations fit geographically. The News-Herald Coverage area is...
High school scoreboard for Feb. 4
Mentor (13-4): Calo 4, Sierputowski 2, R. Ioppolo 14, Frasure-Azzano 2, Biddell 22, O’Brien 6, I. Ioppolo 19. Chaney (9-7): Hewlett 20, Gonzalez 31, Febre 2, Scott 6, Holcomb 6. Chaney 14 21 17 13 — 65 Mentor 26 17 16 10 — 69 Free throws: Mentor...
Mentor boys basketball: Cardinals hold off Chaney rally, 69-65
Mentor fans shifted uneasily in their seats in the final seconds of the Cardinals’ nonconference matchup with visiting Youngstown Chaney on Feb. 4. A lead that had reached 14 points in the third quarter had dwindled to two after an and-one basket by Chaney’s Jason Hewlett with 21 seconds left.
PHOTOS: Chardon-South boys basketball, Feb. 3, 2023
Paul DiCicco’s photos from Chardon-South boys basketball Feb. 3, 2023.
Perry wrestling team ousts South Range to clinch spot in Division III state duals
Sometime in the near future, Perry wrestling coach Dave Rowan will win his 150th career dual. It’s likely going to pale in comparison to No. 140. Sophomore Nolan Leben posted a 15-6 major decision at 215 pounds and third-seeded Perry defeated second-seeded South Range, 38-33, in a regional final on Feb. 4. The win sends the Pirates to next weekend’s Division III state duals, held at Versailles High School.
