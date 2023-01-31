ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Magic’s Paolo Banchero Relieved by Duke’s Win Over UNC

Duke won its first matchup against North Carolina since Mike Krzyzewski retired on Saturday night, and even though both teams were unranked, the game still had the juice of a legendary rivalry. While the 63-57 win gave Duke a big ACC win, it may have been more important for the...
DURHAM, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Betting Big On LA To Beat Pelicans As Road Trip Concludes

Your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to beat a sputtering New Orleans Pelicans team that has nosedived down the Western Conference standings of late. In a bit of a rarity, Vegas oddsmakers are actually anticipating a Lakers road victory today. Let's take a look at some fun odds and lines...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pelicans Spoil LeBron’s Pursuit Of History With Victory Over Lakers

New Orleans, La- All eyes were on LeBron James Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. A national TV audience watched the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Los Angeles 131-126 to break their season-long ten-game losing streak. LeBron was seeking to inch even closer to breaking the all-time scoring record. New Orleans, however, had other plans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers Disappointed James Harden Won’t Make All-Star Game

Many were shocked to find out that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden would not make it to this year’s All-Star game. When the league announced the reserves on Thursday, Sixers center Joel Embiid was the first name mentioned, as expected, since many believed he would crack the starting rotation.
BOSTON, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Luka Injury Update: Hard Fall; Out for How Long? Mavs VIDEO

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited the Thursday 111-106 victory over the visiting Pelicans after suffering a right heel contusion in the third quarter. ... an injury sustained when the MVP candidate took a hard fall to the AAC floor court after going up for a dunk. Doncic,...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kyrie Irving Trade: ‘Persona’ Problem with Luka? Mavs This Dumb?

DALLAS - Listen, we get it. When you are the Dallas Mavericks (and you are owner Mark Cuban) and you've spent the last quarter century overseeing - and to be fair, help make possible - the passing of the torch from Dirk Nowitzki to Luka Doncic?. There is a standard...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: LeBron James Posts Cryptic Tweet After Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas

The entire basketball world was waiting for LeBron James' thoughts on his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. James was very much advocating for the Lakers to add Irving before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, both through cryptic tweets and more blunt responses. However, on Sunday,...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

OKC Thunder Fans Ponder the Possibility of Kevin Durant’s Return

With Kyrie Irving's recent trade request, the thought that former Thunder superstar Kevin Durant could be back on the trade market has resurfaced on the internet. While no official reports have appeared since Durant's trade request earlier in the season, it is easy to see why the Nets forward could be in search of a new home as Irving attempts to push his way out of Brooklyn.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sixers Trade Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest in Matisse Thybulle

There is certainly a market for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Thybulle is the most popular name from the Sixers, drawing interest in the trade market. The thriving Sacramento Kings were the first team linked to the defensive standout....
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Los Angeles Collapses Down Stretch, Falls To Pelicans 131-126

Tonight in Smoothie King Center, your Los Angeles Lakers lost an absolutely pivotal game against one of their direct competitors in the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans. LA coughed up a 12-point second half advantage over the Pelicans. New Orleans power forward Brandon Ingram,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Raptors Have Had Trade Talks with Involving Pascal Siakam & O.G. Anunoby

With the West Coast road trip now in the rearview mirror, the Toronto Raptors are about to dive deep into NBA trade talks. View the original article to see embedded media. Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, and O.G. Anunoby have been the most likely trade candidates for the team heading into the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but Pascal Siakam's name has reportedly come up, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. Toronto has reportedly had talks with multiple teams involving Siakam and Anunoby, he wrote Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Nets to Bench Kyrie Irving Until Trade Can Be Reached

Amid Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Nets, Brooklyn plans on holding the star point guard out of games ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports. Irving reportedly told the Nets on Friday that he wanted to be traded after...
BROOKLYN, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes 4-Player Trade to Get Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving kick-started the February 9th trade deadline countdown on Friday when word leaked that he had demanded to be dealt away from the Nets. Your Los Angeles Lakers number among the handful of teams with reported interest in his services, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and potentially the Miami Heat. Irving has been said to be intrigued by the prospect of re-teaming with his old Cleveland Cavaliers running mate LeBron James in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers: Darvin Ham Responds To Recent LA Trade Buzz

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving made some serious noise on Friday, requesting a trade before the NBA trade deadline. Many media pundits and people on social media pointed the Lakers way as a team who should trade for the eight-time All-Star. The Lakers and Irving have been linked to each other for quite some time now, and there is a legit chance that LA could land Irving this upcoming week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nets Coach Addresses If He Feels Kyrie Irving ‘Is Letting the Team Down’

View the original article to see embedded media. Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the franchise ahead of Thursday’s league trade deadline, per multiple reports. On Saturday, ahead of Brooklyn’s matchup with Washington, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn addressed whether or not he believed that Irving was letting...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy