San Luis Obispo Tribune
Magic’s Paolo Banchero Relieved by Duke’s Win Over UNC
Duke won its first matchup against North Carolina since Mike Krzyzewski retired on Saturday night, and even though both teams were unranked, the game still had the juice of a legendary rivalry. While the 63-57 win gave Duke a big ACC win, it may have been more important for the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Betting Big On LA To Beat Pelicans As Road Trip Concludes
Your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to beat a sputtering New Orleans Pelicans team that has nosedived down the Western Conference standings of late. In a bit of a rarity, Vegas oddsmakers are actually anticipating a Lakers road victory today. Let's take a look at some fun odds and lines...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans Spoil LeBron’s Pursuit Of History With Victory Over Lakers
New Orleans, La- All eyes were on LeBron James Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. A national TV audience watched the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Los Angeles 131-126 to break their season-long ten-game losing streak. LeBron was seeking to inch even closer to breaking the all-time scoring record. New Orleans, however, had other plans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doc Rivers Disappointed James Harden Won’t Make All-Star Game
Many were shocked to find out that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden would not make it to this year’s All-Star game. When the league announced the reserves on Thursday, Sixers center Joel Embiid was the first name mentioned, as expected, since many believed he would crack the starting rotation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis soaks in his return to Indiana: ‘Everything was great. The vibes were great’
Domantas Sabonis has been in the NBA for seven seasons and counting, and he spent most of that time with the Indiana Pacers. The talented big man developed from a reserve center to a multi-time All-Star in Indiana, and he is appreciative of what the franchise helped him become. "I'm...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luka Injury Update: Hard Fall; Out for How Long? Mavs VIDEO
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited the Thursday 111-106 victory over the visiting Pelicans after suffering a right heel contusion in the third quarter. ... an injury sustained when the MVP candidate took a hard fall to the AAC floor court after going up for a dunk. Doncic,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kyrie Irving Trade: ‘Persona’ Problem with Luka? Mavs This Dumb?
DALLAS - Listen, we get it. When you are the Dallas Mavericks (and you are owner Mark Cuban) and you've spent the last quarter century overseeing - and to be fair, help make possible - the passing of the torch from Dirk Nowitzki to Luka Doncic?. There is a standard...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: LeBron James Posts Cryptic Tweet After Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas
The entire basketball world was waiting for LeBron James' thoughts on his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. James was very much advocating for the Lakers to add Irving before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, both through cryptic tweets and more blunt responses. However, on Sunday,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday Night
The Miami Heat went into their four-game road trip with optimism after winning three games in a row. They dropped three on the road, and head back home after a Saturday night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat defeated the Bucks in their previous two games this season but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OKC Thunder Fans Ponder the Possibility of Kevin Durant’s Return
With Kyrie Irving's recent trade request, the thought that former Thunder superstar Kevin Durant could be back on the trade market has resurfaced on the internet. While no official reports have appeared since Durant's trade request earlier in the season, it is easy to see why the Nets forward could be in search of a new home as Irving attempts to push his way out of Brooklyn.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers Trade Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest in Matisse Thybulle
There is certainly a market for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Thybulle is the most popular name from the Sixers, drawing interest in the trade market. The thriving Sacramento Kings were the first team linked to the defensive standout....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Clippers Among Teams ‘Engaging With the Nets’ About Kyrie Irving
View the original article to see embedded media. The Clippers have entered the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes and have engaged with the Nets about a potential trade for the star guard, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers, Mavericks and Suns are also linked to Irving, who requested a trade...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Los Angeles Collapses Down Stretch, Falls To Pelicans 131-126
Tonight in Smoothie King Center, your Los Angeles Lakers lost an absolutely pivotal game against one of their direct competitors in the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans. LA coughed up a 12-point second half advantage over the Pelicans. New Orleans power forward Brandon Ingram,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Raptors Have Had Trade Talks with Involving Pascal Siakam & O.G. Anunoby
With the West Coast road trip now in the rearview mirror, the Toronto Raptors are about to dive deep into NBA trade talks. View the original article to see embedded media. Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, and O.G. Anunoby have been the most likely trade candidates for the team heading into the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but Pascal Siakam's name has reportedly come up, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. Toronto has reportedly had talks with multiple teams involving Siakam and Anunoby, he wrote Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Nets to Bench Kyrie Irving Until Trade Can Be Reached
Amid Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Nets, Brooklyn plans on holding the star point guard out of games ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports. Irving reportedly told the Nets on Friday that he wanted to be traded after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes 4-Player Trade to Get Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving kick-started the February 9th trade deadline countdown on Friday when word leaked that he had demanded to be dealt away from the Nets. Your Los Angeles Lakers number among the handful of teams with reported interest in his services, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and potentially the Miami Heat. Irving has been said to be intrigued by the prospect of re-teaming with his old Cleveland Cavaliers running mate LeBron James in LA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Darvin Ham Responds To Recent LA Trade Buzz
Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving made some serious noise on Friday, requesting a trade before the NBA trade deadline. Many media pundits and people on social media pointed the Lakers way as a team who should trade for the eight-time All-Star. The Lakers and Irving have been linked to each other for quite some time now, and there is a legit chance that LA could land Irving this upcoming week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
After Ending Losing Streak, Pelicans Look To Continue Recent Dominance Of Visiting Kings
"OK, we won a game yesterday. If we win today, it's called 'two in a row.' And if we win again tomorrow, it's called a 'winning streak.' It has happened before." - Lou Brown, Major League. After three weeks without a victory, the New Orleans Pelicans finally put an end...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Consistency is Crucial for OKC Thunder in Rematch with Houston
Oklahoma City will enter Saturday’s meeting with the Rockets coming off a recent loss to the very same team on Wednesday. OKC comes in on a two game skid, looking to bounce back and add a game to the win column. The Thunder have a lot to look at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nets Coach Addresses If He Feels Kyrie Irving ‘Is Letting the Team Down’
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the franchise ahead of Thursday’s league trade deadline, per multiple reports. On Saturday, ahead of Brooklyn’s matchup with Washington, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn addressed whether or not he believed that Irving was letting...
