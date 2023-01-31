ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Fontana Herald News

Bloomington woman is killed in collision

A Bloomington woman died in a traffic collision in Calimesa on Jan. 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:39 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 10, just west of Sandalwood Drive. A driver, Wendy Stapleton, 29, was pronounced deceased at Loma Linda...
BLOOMINGTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy