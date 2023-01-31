Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Clerk is shot at gas station in Rancho Cucamonga; victim is in stable condition
A clerk at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga was shot on Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station received reports of shots fired at the 76 gas station at Arrow Route and Hermosa Avenue. Upon arrival,...
Fontana Herald News
Police seek public's help in finding man who drops off human jaw bone at police station and then leaves
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who dropped off a human jaw bone at the San Bernardino Police Department and then left, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. On Feb. 2, an unknown subject entered the police building and approached the public counter. The subject...
Fontana Herald News
Bloomington woman is killed in collision
A Bloomington woman died in a traffic collision in Calimesa on Jan. 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:39 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 10, just west of Sandalwood Drive. A driver, Wendy Stapleton, 29, was pronounced deceased at Loma Linda...
