Spoiler Warning: This article will contain major spoilers for HBO's The Last of Us and Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game from 2013. After taking the truck from Bill and Frank's, Joel and Ellie stop at an abandoned rest stop. Ellie sits in the bathroom and quietly fiddles with Frank's gun, unbeknownst to Joel. She practices aiming at herself in the mirror, loading and unloading the gun, and so on. Outside, Joel siphons gas from abandoned cars while Ellie reads puns from a joke book, much to Joel's annoyance. The two hit the road again, passing through various states that are totally desolate. After a long day of traveling, they park the truck in the woods and enjoy a 20 year old can of Chef Boyardee. Ellie asks Joel to light a fire, but he denies the request and warns her of humans who would want to do much more than just rob them for their truck and belongings.

