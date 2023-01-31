ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Find What May Be a Habitable World 31 Light-Years Away

We have a new exoplanet to one day scour for potential signs of life. Just 31 light-years away, astronomers have identified an incredibly rare Earth-sized world orbiting at a distance from its star that should be hospitable to life as we know it. If, that is, the exoplanet itself has the right conditions to be conducive to life's emergence.
Phys.org

NASA tests new ride for science studies from Wallops

NASA will test a new capability for supporting science research in the mesosphere with the launch of two rockets from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia on Feb. 9, 2023. The two Improved-Orion suborbital sounding rockets will launch about 30 minutes apart between 8-10 a.m. EST. A livestream of the launches...
VIRGINIA STATE
Futurism

Scientists Find New Evidence of Hidden Ocean World in Our Solar System

Planetary scientists have a fascinating hypothesis about Saturn's smallest moon, Mimas, which they say may be home to a "stealth" underground ocean that's been hidden from our best observations. In a press release out of the Southwest Research Institute, principal scientist Dr. Alyssa Rhoden said that NASA's Cassini mission to...
earth.com

New signals identified in the search for extraterrestrial life

If they’re out there, then why haven’t we found them yet? New research led by undergraduate student Peter Ma at the University of Toronto, along with scientific research institutions around the world, has uncovered eight previously unidentified signals of interest. The study used a dataset that had previously...
CBC News

Scientists are closing in on why the universe exists

Particle astrophysicist Benjamin Tam hopes his work will help us understand a question. A very big one. "The big question that we are trying to answer with this research is how the universe was formed," said Tam, who is finishing his PhD at Queen's University. "What is the origin of...
Phys.org

AI helps scientists decipher cellular structures

To the untrained eye, a cryo-electron tomogram looks more like traces in sand than the detailed snapshot of a cell it is. Specialists trained in powerful microscopy techniques like cryo-electron microscopy and tomography can use these images to study the location and shape of cellular organelles and structures of large molecular complexes. As a result, researchers can gain insight into a cell's inner workings, both in healthy and diseased states.
Rex Ravita II

Earth had its shortest day ever recorded in 2022

If you feel like the year 2022 went by faster than usual, technically you're right. Earth recorded its shortest day since atomic clocks began recording Earth's spin in 1973. On June 29, 2022, it completed one rotation 1.59 milliseconds short of 24 hours.
Futurism

Professor Believes Door to Warp Drive May Lie With Ethylene Glycol

The dream of a warp drive, a futuristic propulsion system that could allow us to cover astronomical distances at the speed of light or faster, is still alive. While the idea has historically been relegated largely to the realms of science fiction, a growing number of engineers are hard at work trying to turn it into a reality.
Phys.org

Protecting 30 percent of oceans a huge challenge for the planet

How do we go from protecting eight percent of marine areas to 30 percent in less than 10 years? This question is at the heart of a global forum in Canada this weekend aiming to save marine ecosystems under threat from overfishing, pollution and climate change. On the heels of...
CNET

NASA Spots Mars Rock That's Not Like the Others

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Here's a reminder Earth isn't the only planet with cool meteorites. Mars gets its share of incoming space rocks too. NASA's Curiosity rover discovered a beauty of a specimen in the Gale Crater in late January.
Phys.org

Engineer discovers method to improve pharmaceuticals through dolphin research

In the body, crystals—made of things such as calcium or a collection of urine—form masses that can cause pain and serious health conditions. A University of Houston crystals expert, Jeffrey Rimer, Abraham E. Dukler Professor of Chemical Engineering, known globally for his seminal breakthroughs using innovative methods to control crystals to help treat malaria and kidney stones, is reporting a new method to control the growth of ammonium urate crystals, the substance known to cause kidney stones in dolphins.
HOUSTON, TX

