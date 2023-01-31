Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Naruto Hypes Code Arc Premiere With Synopsis, Promo
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially wrapped the anime's take on Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust with the latest episode of the series, and now fans have gotten the first look at the upcoming Code Invasion arc with the synopsis and promo for its premiere episode! It was announced last Fall that the anime would be moving away from its original content back to adapting the manga this February, and now fans are finally going to get to see this new arc in action with the coming episodes. As for what to expect, it seems like the stage is needing to be set first.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Deku and All Might's Biggest Secret
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime with the newest episode, and things were blown wide open as Izuku Midoriya and All Might's biggest secret has been revealed! Season 6 of the series has been spending the first part of the year exploring how the heroes and villains are coping with everything that happened during the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. But this was only the beginning as the anime is about to go through even bigger changes now that the series is setting the stage for its proper endgame to come.
ComicBook
Will Futurama's Revival Finally Answer Why Leela is "The Other"?
Futurama is currently slated to return this year with yet another new wave of episodes, and yet another major revival bringing it back from cancellation, so that means it's time to settle some things. While each iteration of the series has made sure to close the book on some of the long running stories 20 years in the making, there's still one major thread that has yet to be followed up on. There is an opportunity to do so with Hulu's next batch of 20 ordered episodes, and hopefully the team behind the series takes time to answer whether Leela really is "The Other."
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Hypes Dark Deku Arc With New Trailer
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original story with the newest episode of the series, and the newest trailer for Season 6 teases what is coming next with the first major look at the Dark Hero arc! The first half of the season saw Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes take major losses from the villains during the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and the second half of the season has spent its first few episodes exploring the immediate fallout of such a massive status quo shifting battle for the series ahead.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Big Comeback
Nobara Kugisaki has been missing in action from both Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga in recent months, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for her big return whenever it goes down! Nobara fans have had it rough for quite a while as while the anime introduced her to a whole new wave of fans, now we're all waiting for her comeback along with every other fan favorite with the second season coming later this Summer. But it's been an even tougher road for fans of the manga because she's been missing a while from its pages too.
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Loses It in Final Sketch
Pedro Pascal has battled the remnants of the Galactic Empire in The Mandalorian and braved the fungal zombie apocalypse in The Last of Us but couldn't hold it together next to Ego Nwodim during the final sketch of last night's Saturday Night Live. Pascal hosted the episode, and writers played with his popularity in The Mandalorian by revealing Din Djarin's bedroom voice and reimagined Mario Kart by way of The Last of Us. However, Nwodim playing "Lisa from Temecula" in the evening's final scene caused Pascal to crack, and he wasn't the only one who couldn't keep it together.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Fans Are Already Dreading Episode 5
The fourth episode of The Last of Us has arrived, and the HBO series continues to pull in both fans of the video games, as well as newcomers. While the series has featured some big deviations from the source material, the ending for episode four already has PlayStation fans feeling a bit of dread, based on what plays out in the original video game. WARNING: MAJOR VIDEO GAME SPOILERS AHEAD.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai: Sony Exec Teases Spinoff Potential
One Sony executive is teasing some spinoff potential for Cobra Kai after the incoming departure from Netflix. Deadline spoke to Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope about the beloved series. When it comes to shows that have managed to adapt to challenging environments in the streaming era, there might not be a better example than Cobra Kai. What started as a YouTube Original has called multiple streamers home and retained the fanbase every step of the way. Now, with Season 6 about to close the door on the current chapter, all eyes are on the future. Sony thinks the show could still strike hard with the right spinoff. (How interesting considering Cobra Kai is a bit of a spinoff itself in some ways.) Check out what she had to say down below!
ComicBook
The Last of Us Showrunner Promises Upcoming Joel Moment Will Hit Fans Hard
As if The Last of Us hasn't already made us all cry enough, there's at least one upcoming moment involving Pedro Pascal's Joel that is sure to stomp all over our hearts. The latest comments come from The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, who says there's at least one impending moment that's sure to hit us right in our feels.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Shatters Another Manga Record
My Hero Academia's manga is prepping to bid farewell to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with Kohei Horikoshi telling the tale of UA Academy's final fight against Shigaraki, the League of Villains, and All For One. With the anime adaptation helping in pushing its source material to new heights, the Shonen franchise has released news on how many copies are currently in circulation, with recent numbers going up by leaps and bounds thanks to both the anime's War Arc and the final storyline.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany and Scream's Jasmin Savoy Brown Cast in New Sci-Fi Horror
Tatiana Maslany rose to fame playing multiple characters in Orphan Black, which earned her an Emmy back in 2016. Last year, Marvel fans got to know Maslany as She-Hulk/Jen Walters, and many folks are eager to find out when she'll be returning to the franchise. While her MCU future is currently unclear, Maslany does have an exciting project lined up alongside Yellowjackets and Scream star, Jasmin Savoy Brown.
ComicBook
Mayfair Witches Star Jack Huston Talks Lasher's Motivations: 'It's Very Warm Under the Wing of the Devil" (Exclusive)
Last week's episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches left things in a precarious position for Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) but a somewhat triumphant one for Lasher (Jack Huston). After seeing Rowan put on the emerald-jeweled necklace belonging to all of the Mayfair designees — and thus connecting to her to Lasher — Carlotta (Beth Grant) attempted to end things once and for all by burning it all down, literally. Her efforts were thwarted, however, and as the episode ended Lasher let Carlotta know in no uncertain terms that he had indeed won.
ComicBook
Is the Last Blockbuster Making a Horror Movie?
Earlier this week, the Blockbuster Video store in Bend, Oregon posted a teaser image to their Instagram account, revealing that Blockbuster would be making its first commercial in about a decade. It also featured a date -- Super Bowl Sunday, February 12. The store, which is the final Blockbuster still in business, followed up with a short video that teased "something big is coming." Both the image they shared, and the video, featured roaches or roach-like creatures, and the initial image showed the creature, gigantic and perched on top of a Blockbuster store in an otherwise burned-out wasteland.
ComicBook
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Writer Giving Away All His Copies for Free After Widespread Sellouts
Amid news of widespread comic sellouts in light of the recent DC Studios slate announcement, Tom King is taking it upon himself to ensure Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow gets read by as many people as possible. Saturday, the longtime DC Comics scribe revealed he's giving away all copies he has of the comic, completely free of charge. In a video where the writer can be seen signing all of his copies, King revealed he's dropping off all of the issues to the Third Eye Comics location in Annapolis, Maryland where they'll then be given away free to customers.
ComicBook
Pokemon Reveals First Look at Its Own Power Rangers
Pokemon is now working its way through Ash Ketchum's final episodes, and the anime has revealed the first look at its own take on the Power Rangers coming in a future episode! Ash has been on a farewell tour as he's been traveling around the world now that he's become a world champion. Reuniting with the likes of Misty and Brock for his final stint, these episodes have been seeing him cross paths with the final fan favorites fans have been wanting to see him come across again for a long, long time. Now it's just a matter of seeing which fan favorite comes back next.
ComicBook
New Ubisoft Game Is Now Free for Millions
Ubisoft's newest release is now free for millions around the world. More specifically, over 200 million can now download the latest game from the makers of series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six. The free download comes courtesy of Netflix, and thus requires a Netflix subscription, which roughly 1 in 40 people in the world have. In other words, this free offer is available to more people than most free offers. All you need is a Netflix subscription and an Android or iOS device.
ComicBook
Chinese Television Beats Netflix to Game of Thrones Creators' Next Big Project
Chinese television has beaten Netflix to air with their own adaptation of Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Wiess' next big project, The Three-Body Problem. China's CCTV debuted their own series, Three-Body, based on the novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin, earlier this year. Netflix's adaptation does not yet have a release date.
ComicBook
Fast Five Legacy Trailer Released
The trailer for Fast X is expected to be released next week, and Universal has been teasing the tenth installment's trailer drop with a line of legacy trailers showcasing the first nine films. The official YouTube account for The Fast Saga shared new trailers for The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious earlier this week and yesterday saw the release of the legacy trailer for The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in addition to the fourth movie, Fast & Furious. Today is a new day, which means it's time to get a glimpse at what many would call the best of the entire franchise, Fast Five.
ComicBook
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Release Date Revealed
The new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse finally has a release date. Renegade Game Studio announced that Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be released at Gen Con in August this year. Billed as a reimagining of the popular World of Darkness title, players will be werewolves trying to stave off ecological devastation by targeting humans or creatures who are actively trying to bring about the end of the world through pollution or supernatural means. Each player will belong to a tribe, which has different convictions and abilities. Some of the lore around Werewolf: The Apocalypse has been changed, as players can no longer play as members of one tribe long associated with fascism and several other tribes have had their names changed to better respect Indigenous cultures.
Comments / 0