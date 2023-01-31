Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Naruto Hypes Code Arc Premiere With Synopsis, Promo
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially wrapped the anime's take on Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust with the latest episode of the series, and now fans have gotten the first look at the upcoming Code Invasion arc with the synopsis and promo for its premiere episode! It was announced last Fall that the anime would be moving away from its original content back to adapting the manga this February, and now fans are finally going to get to see this new arc in action with the coming episodes. As for what to expect, it seems like the stage is needing to be set first.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Shatters Another Manga Record
My Hero Academia's manga is prepping to bid farewell to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with Kohei Horikoshi telling the tale of UA Academy's final fight against Shigaraki, the League of Villains, and All For One. With the anime adaptation helping in pushing its source material to new heights, the Shonen franchise has released news on how many copies are currently in circulation, with recent numbers going up by leaps and bounds thanks to both the anime's War Arc and the final storyline.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Big Comeback
Nobara Kugisaki has been missing in action from both Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga in recent months, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for her big return whenever it goes down! Nobara fans have had it rough for quite a while as while the anime introduced her to a whole new wave of fans, now we're all waiting for her comeback along with every other fan favorite with the second season coming later this Summer. But it's been an even tougher road for fans of the manga because she's been missing a while from its pages too.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
ComicBook
New Xbox Rumor Has Fans Worried About the End of Physical Games
A new Xbox rumor has fans worried about the end of physical games. Every year, digital gaming grows in popularity, largely due to the convenience of buying games digitally. That said, the combination of collectors and those gaming on a budget -- as physical games go on sale quicker and deeper, and they can be traded back in and shared -- has been enough to keep the retail market alive. Further, in parts of the world, where a good Internet connection is impossible, digital gaming isn't really an option. All of this suggests the physical games market is going nowhere, however, a new rumor has some questioning this line of thinking.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai: Sony Exec Teases Spinoff Potential
One Sony executive is teasing some spinoff potential for Cobra Kai after the incoming departure from Netflix. Deadline spoke to Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope about the beloved series. When it comes to shows that have managed to adapt to challenging environments in the streaming era, there might not be a better example than Cobra Kai. What started as a YouTube Original has called multiple streamers home and retained the fanbase every step of the way. Now, with Season 6 about to close the door on the current chapter, all eyes are on the future. Sony thinks the show could still strike hard with the right spinoff. (How interesting considering Cobra Kai is a bit of a spinoff itself in some ways.) Check out what she had to say down below!
ComicBook
Heavenly Delusion Announces Main Voice Cast
Heavenly Delusion is gearing up for its premiere this Spring as part of the jam packed Spring 2023 anime schedule, and it's getting ready to show off more of what to expect with the reveal of its main voice cast! The anime adaptation taking on Masakazu Ishiguro's original manga series has been inching closer and closer to its full debut, and that means we're now getting to see more of how it's all coming together. This important includes the voices behind the anime too, and now we've gotten the first major additions to the voice cast.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Game
The Elder Scrolls fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Amazon Prime. The Elder Scrolls is one of the most popular series in gaming, and it's because it's also one of the highest-quality series in gaming. Several installments since its inception not only rank among the best RPGs ever made, but the best games ever made across any genre. While many didn't hop aboard the series until Skyrim, and some Oblivion before that, Morrowind is a favorite of many hardcore fans of the series. And while it's not as critically acclaimed as its two successors, it transitioned the series to what it is today. It's a landmark RPG, and it's now available to play for free courtesy of Amazon Prime.
ComicBook
Marvel Just Made a Major Change to Storm
Marvel just made a major change to X-Men's Storm – and in they did it in the most unlikely of places. Ororo Munroe has been regarded as many things – a leader of the X-Men, a goddess of the elements, a queen, an omega-level mutant warrior – but a magical sorceress has never been one them... until now.
ComicBook
Pokemon Reveals First Look at Its Own Power Rangers
Pokemon is now working its way through Ash Ketchum's final episodes, and the anime has revealed the first look at its own take on the Power Rangers coming in a future episode! Ash has been on a farewell tour as he's been traveling around the world now that he's become a world champion. Reuniting with the likes of Misty and Brock for his final stint, these episodes have been seeing him cross paths with the final fan favorites fans have been wanting to see him come across again for a long, long time. Now it's just a matter of seeing which fan favorite comes back next.
ComicBook
New Ubisoft Game Is Now Free for Millions
Ubisoft's newest release is now free for millions around the world. More specifically, over 200 million can now download the latest game from the makers of series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six. The free download comes courtesy of Netflix, and thus requires a Netflix subscription, which roughly 1 in 40 people in the world have. In other words, this free offer is available to more people than most free offers. All you need is a Netflix subscription and an Android or iOS device.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Beta Dates Teased by Blizzard Boss
It looks like Blizzard Entertainment will soon be announcing the open beta dates for Diablo 4 prior to its launch later this year. In recent months, Blizzard has started to share a ton of new information about Diablo 4, specifically because the game is set to release in roughly five months. Despite this, one lingering question that many fans have continued to have comes with the open beta and its dates. And while Blizzard has yet to say specifically when the Diablo 4 beta will happen, we now have an idea of where the reveal should take place.
ComicBook
New PS4 First-Person Shooter Leaked Ahead of Announcement
A new PS4 first-person shooter game has leaked ahead of its announcement. The FPS genre is perhaps bigger than it ever has been thanks to the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, DOOM, Far Cry, Halo, and Counter-Strike. That said, for many, the peak of first-person shooters was the 1990s. This era of first-person shooters was so popular that 90s retro first-person shooters persist and are popular to this day despite all the technological advancements that make aspects of them obsolete. That said, if you like this style of first-person shooters, and if you're on PS4, then we have some good news; one of the best 90s-style first-person shooters in recent times is coming to PS4.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adding Fan Favorite Mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally adding a fan-favorite mode that players have been hoping to see. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was one of the biggest games of 2022 and was absurdly successful on a commercial level, breaking all kinds of franchise records in an unprecedented way for the blockbuster series. It leaned a bit into fan nostalgia of the series by invoking the title of arguably the most popular Call of Duty game of all-time and featuring characters and maps from old games. Rumors have also suggested this will continue in the future as Infinity Ward is reportedly planning to remaster maps from the original Modern Warfare trilogy for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
ComicBook
New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
ComicBook
Chinese Television Beats Netflix to Game of Thrones Creators' Next Big Project
Chinese television has beaten Netflix to air with their own adaptation of Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Wiess' next big project, The Three-Body Problem. China's CCTV debuted their own series, Three-Body, based on the novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin, earlier this year. Netflix's adaptation does not yet have a release date.
ComicBook
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer Released
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift just got a legacy trailer in the lead-up to Fast X. Vin Diesel and Universal are putting on the full-court press ahead of the massive sequel. As part of the promotional push, they've recut trailers for earlier entries in The Fast Saga. This time, it's a movie that's looked upon as an odd duck in the beloved movie series. Tokyo Drift barely has Diesel in it and features more of Sung Kang's Han than a lot of these films. Also starring in the feature are Fast 9 cameos Lucas Black, Bow Wow, and Jason Tobin. The core crew was battling Brian Tee's villainous D.K. for mountaintop supremacy. Check out the look back to the mid-Aughts right here in the trailer.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
ComicBook
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Release Date Revealed
The new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse finally has a release date. Renegade Game Studio announced that Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be released at Gen Con in August this year. Billed as a reimagining of the popular World of Darkness title, players will be werewolves trying to stave off ecological devastation by targeting humans or creatures who are actively trying to bring about the end of the world through pollution or supernatural means. Each player will belong to a tribe, which has different convictions and abilities. Some of the lore around Werewolf: The Apocalypse has been changed, as players can no longer play as members of one tribe long associated with fascism and several other tribes have had their names changed to better respect Indigenous cultures.
