Mets stay in the family by adding Patrick McCarthy to radio team

By Andrew Marchand
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3KOB_0kXhqxUU00

The Mets are making their broadcast a family affair, The Post has learned.

Patrick McCarthy, son of former Mets radio play-by-player Tom, will be the WCBS pre-and-postgame host and swingman game-caller when the voice of the team, Howie Rose, is off, according to sources.

The Post previously reported that Keith Raad would be the Mets’ replacement for Wayne Randazzo as Rose’s main booth partner. Raad has been the Brooklyn Cyclones lead broadcaster.

Patrick McCarthy had been doing Triple-A Lehigh games. Last year, at 26, he replaced his dad for two games on Phillies broadcasts when Tom was calling an NFL preseason game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMbOV_0kXhqxUU00
Patrick McCarthy (r.) is joining the Mets radio team.
Instagram/pmccarthy_pxp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMXSB_0kXhqxUU00
Phillies TV play-by-play voice Tom McCarthy (r.) was once part of the Mets’ radio booth.
Twitter/TMacPhils

While McCarthy replaces Brad Heller on the broadcast, his role will be more akin to the retired Ed Coleman, who would do pre- and postgame reports while working as the swing play-by-player.

Both Raad and McCarthy have agreed to the deals, but the contracts are not yet signed.

