Ron Hall Makes History as First Partially-Sighted ‘Love Island’ Contestant

By Brett White
 5 days ago

There’s a new season of Love Island on Hulu, which means there’s a whole new lineup of singles to meet (along with a new host and villa ). We’re only a couple episodes into Season 9 and we’re already learning a lot about the cast — and that includes Ron Hall, who makes history as Love Island ‘s first partially blind Islander.
Who is Ron Hall?
Ron Hall is a 25-year-old financial advisor from Essex. He’s also taken up boxing in his spare time. Ron says in his intro video that he has the “gift of gab” and is always the first on the dance floor. He’s also a bit of a flirt, which should help him a lot on Love Island . He joined the series in the premiere of Season 9 as one of the five original men in the cast.

Ron says that his best physical feature is his eyes, which are two different colors due to him being blind in his right eye. Ron says that women come up to him frequently to tell him that they love his eyes. He’s even turned it into a pickup line by telling attractive women that they’ve “blindsided” him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UR3d7_0kXhqs4r00
Photo: Hulu

How did Ron lose sight in one of his eyes?
Ron tells Lana — the woman who paired up with him in the first round of couplings — about his eye in Episode 2. Ron says that he was blinded in a soccer (or football, since it’s the UK) accident when he was 8 or 9 years old. During a match, Ron went down to head the football but instead got kicked in the head.

“[This] sort of knocked me out and it detached my retina,” Ron told Lana. “I had loads of operations as a kid, trying to fix it. After, I don’t know however many, five or six [operations], they basically said, ‘You’re not gonna get the sight back.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqzLE_0kXhqs4r00
Photo: Hulu

Lana said that she likes his eyes, him being blind in one doesn’t make him any “less fit,” and that she appreciated him opening up to her like that. And Ron let Lana know that if it ever looks like one eye isn’t looking at her, that’s not a wandering eye but just “my dodgy eye.” So far Ron and Lana look to be one of the more compatible couples on the island, but we are only two nights into the season. There’s a recoupling coming up and who knows what will happen.

You can follow Ron on Instagram at @ronhall__ — but beware spoilers since Love Island is two weeks ahead in the UK. New episodes of Love Island Season 9 premiere on Hulu on weekdays at 3 a.m.

