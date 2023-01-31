ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standout 2025 RB Alvin Henderson talks "crazy" Junior Day visit to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis
 5 days ago

Henderson holds the Seminoles in high-regard early in his recruitment.

Florida State's coaching staff has been building a relationship with 2025 running back Alvin Henderson over the last year and a half.

After the Seminoles hosted him three times for unofficial visits in 2022, Henderson returned to campus on Saturday alongside a couple of teammates and coaches from his high school for the final Junior Day of January.

The experience was his first time sitting down with the coaching staff and really breaking down where he would fit in on the offense.

"It was crazy. It was like actually my first time being able to sit down with coach Norvell and coach Tucker," Henderson said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "They were pretty much breaking down if I was to come to Florida State, what I'd be doing in their offense."

Senior offensive analyst Austin Tucker, who works with the running backs, and head coach Mike Norvell both spent time with him on the visit. To no surprise, they stressed the history that Norvell has with producing quality players in the backfield.

"They pretty much told me if I was to come here then I'd be playing in space," Henderson said. "They kind of broke it down to me, like ever since coach Norvell was at Memphis to here, how all of his running backs averaged five and six yards per carry. It was crazy."

"What I can tell is they're not just going to bring me here to play running back," Henderson continued. "The coaches, they're going to put me out in the slot, they'll be sending me out for go-balls, sending me in motion, there's multiple things I can do, not just running the ball."

The Alabama native was surprised by coach Norvell's attention to detail. During their conversations, Norvell told Henderson that he's noticed how he acts and celebrates with his teammates following big plays.

"He was pretty much telling me that he's not just recruiting me because of what I can do on the field, he's recruiting me because he knows where my heart is," Henderson said. "He was telling me how when he watches my film, he sees what I do after a score, like how I go to my teammates and celebrate with them."

Henderson has been impressed by his multiple trips to Tallahassee and holds the Seminoles in high-regard at this point in his recruitment.

"Florida State. Most definitely sitting high on my list right now," Henderson said. "Everytime I come down here, all of the coaches keep it real. It's like a family type thing. Everybody accepts me here."

Outside of Florida State, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Penn State, and Miami are a few schools that are standing out to Henderson. He plans to get back to FSU again in April.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back is currently not ranked in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

