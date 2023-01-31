Read full article on original website
pennrecord.com
Contractor denies liability for cabinet which fell on UPMC Shadyside nurse
PITTSBURGH – A contractor contends it is not responsible for injuries suffered by a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center nurse, when an entire wall cabinet and its contents allegedly fell on her while she was at work. Kimberly Karpiak-Cook of Natrona Heights first filed suit in the Allegheny County...
Pittsburgh man sentenced to prison for leading heroin trafficking ring
A Pittsburgh man will serve nearly a decade behind bars for his role as the leader of a heroin trafficking ring.
wtae.com
Beaver County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for hate crimes, abusing people with disabilities
A Beaver County man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to abusing people with physical and mental disabilities, people who it was his job to care for. Zachary Dinell pled guilty to conspiracy and committing several hate crimes. “I’d like it to be longer,”...
Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately
SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
Former part-time cop gets probation for improper traffic stop
A former Southwest Greensburg part-time police officer was sentenced Friday to serve one year on probation for making an illegal traffic stop while off duty and outside of his jurisdiction. James Edward Shaw, 56, of Connellsville was convicted of the misdemeanor offense following a nonjury trial in December. It stemmed...
abc27.com
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
PennLive.com
Woman strikes 3 with her car after argument outside Pa. bar: reports
A woman was taken into custody after police say she struck three people with a car in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Police and first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety told WPXI.
Person found shot inside car in Pittsburgh’s North Side dies at hospital
A person was found shot in the head inside of a car in Pittsburgh’s North Side.
Ohio fire ruled an arson, reward for information
A fire in Belmont County, Ohio has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshall. According to the Fire Marshall, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Colerain Fire Department along with other mutual aid departments were dispatched for a fire at 53290 Major Rd. in Dillonvale (Colerain Township) near the OH-WV […]
2 Westmoreland Prison inmates accused of hiding cocaine in their cell
Two Westmoreland County Prison inmates are accused of having cocaine hidden in their cell, according to court papers. Antjuan D. Smith, 39, of Oklahoma Borough, and Thomas M. Moore II, 33, of Unity, are charged by Westmoreland County detectives with contraband and drug possession. Investigators said another inmate at the...
explore venango
Cranberry Woman Charged with Defiant Trespassing
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry woman has been charged with defiant trespassing after she appeared unannounced at a residence she had been warned not to visit again. According to a criminal complaint released on January 27, a Franklin Police officer was dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Pinoak Drive for a report that 34-year-old Kimberly Anne Jones, of Cranberry, had appeared unannounced at the residence and was reportedly trespassing.
wccsradio.com
SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
Pagans Motorcycle Gang's Meth Dealer Heads To Prison In Pennsylvania: USDOJ
A man who was known as a methamphetamine dealer for the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has admitted to violating federal narcotics trafficking laws and has been sentenced for his crimes according to a release by the US Department of Justice on Monday, January 23, 2023. Joshua Birrell, 40, formerly of Latrobe,...
Allegheny County sheriff's deputies pick up man wanted in connection with Bloomfield beating
A suspect accused of beating another man in Pittsburgh last September was picked up Saturday by Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies. Matthew Derr, 48, no address given, was wanted in connection with an incident in which, authorities say, Derr punched a man and repeatedly beat him with a baseball bat. A released from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office said the victim suffered a head laceration that exposed his skull.
Harmar man receives light sentence for 2021 Greensburg apartment shooting
After sentencing Jaron Haten-McCoy for his role in a 2021 Greensburg apartment complex shooting, Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani asked the 19-year-old how he felt. “Blessed,” Haten-McCoy answered. “Blessed extremely.”. Haten-McCoy of Harmar received a light sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.
Additional jail time ordered for Jeannette man who shot at neighbor's home
A Jeannette man acquitted of the attempted murder of a neighbor was sentenced Friday to serve up to 23 months in jail for firing a shotgun at the man’s home. Dale A. Shaw, 66, was ordered by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears ordered to serve at least five additional months in jail.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Destroying House After Being Fired in Paint Township
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is accused of destroying a house he was assembling in Paint Township after being told he was fired. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Thomas David Ossoff, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
Jury reaches verdict for men accused of shooting, killing Butler County woman driving to work
The jury reached a verdict Tuesday for the men accused of shooting and killing a Butler County woman while she was driving to work in Nashville.
Local man wanted for 2 probation violations, including aggravated assault, taken into custody
A local man is behind bars, previously wanted on two probation violation warrants and new charges from the City of Pittsburgh.
explore venango
Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
