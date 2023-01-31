ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Woman strikes 3 with her car after argument outside Pa. bar: reports

A woman was taken into custody after police say she struck three people with a car in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Police and first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety told WPXI.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ohio fire ruled an arson, reward for information

A fire in Belmont County, Ohio has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshall. According to the Fire Marshall, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Colerain Fire Department along with other mutual aid departments were dispatched for a fire at 53290 Major Rd. in Dillonvale (Colerain Township) near the OH-WV […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Cranberry Woman Charged with Defiant Trespassing

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry woman has been charged with defiant trespassing after she appeared unannounced at a residence she had been warned not to visit again. According to a criminal complaint released on January 27, a Franklin Police officer was dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Pinoak Drive for a report that 34-year-old Kimberly Anne Jones, of Cranberry, had appeared unannounced at the residence and was reportedly trespassing.
FRANKLIN, PA
SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY

It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Allegheny County sheriff's deputies pick up man wanted in connection with Bloomfield beating

A suspect accused of beating another man in Pittsburgh last September was picked up Saturday by Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies. Matthew Derr, 48, no address given, was wanted in connection with an incident in which, authorities say, Derr punched a man and repeatedly beat him with a baseball bat. A released from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office said the victim suffered a head laceration that exposed his skull.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Oil City Man Accused of Destroying House After Being Fired in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is accused of destroying a house he was assembling in Paint Township after being told he was fired. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Thomas David Ossoff, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
OIL CITY, PA
Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

