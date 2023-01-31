Read full article on original website
Related
walls102.com
Prepare for icy trails this weekend at Starved Rock & Matthiessen State Parks
UTICA – If you’re planning a trip out to Starved Rock or Matthiessen State Parks this weekend experts say be prepared for icy trails. Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks Natural Resource Coordinator and Park Naturalist Lisa Sons says if you have Yak-Trax to wear on the bottom of your boots. Trails will be icy in areas, especially along trails with exposed sandstone such as the GREEN-marked trails going into the canyons. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will reach 40 degrees so hikers can expect trails along the overlooks and bluffs to become slushy and wet. Trails in the shadows leading into the canyons will remain somewhat slick with ice or slush.
walls102.com
Illinois Fire Departments warn residents about Carbon Monoxide
SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the State Fire Marshal of Illinois wants to remind those to have their furnaces checked and to make sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires in the United States. Illinois Fire Departments respond to around 20,000 calls about carbon monoxide each year. Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness. If you suspect you may be experiencing these symptoms, smell natural gas leaking in your home, or if your CO alarm activates you should evacuate your home.
walls102.com
Knights of Columbus holds benefit for IV Food Pantry
LASALLE — The Knights of Columbus in LaSalle will host a pork tenderloin fry beginning at 5:00 PM Saturday the fourth to benefit the Illinois Valley Food Pantry. Meals will include a pork tenderloin, hand cut fries, and dessert.
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Insurance announces 6% increase in ACA Marketplace open enrollment
SPRINGFIELD – The 10th year for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace enrollment period brought an increase of 6% of new plans selected by Illinois residents according to the Illinois Department of Insurance. Nationwide, more than 16.3 million people selected a new health plan between November and January. According to Healthcare.gov, four in five consumers nationwide found health care coverage for $10 or less per month after subsidies, which are only available if plans are purchased at GetCoveredIllinois.gov or Healthcare.gov.
Comments / 0