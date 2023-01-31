UTICA – If you’re planning a trip out to Starved Rock or Matthiessen State Parks this weekend experts say be prepared for icy trails. Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks Natural Resource Coordinator and Park Naturalist Lisa Sons says if you have Yak-Trax to wear on the bottom of your boots. Trails will be icy in areas, especially along trails with exposed sandstone such as the GREEN-marked trails going into the canyons. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will reach 40 degrees so hikers can expect trails along the overlooks and bluffs to become slushy and wet. Trails in the shadows leading into the canyons will remain somewhat slick with ice or slush.

NORTH UTICA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO