wdhn.com

Kelce Doesn’t Want Chiefs Fans Messing With Rocky Statue

Kansas City’s star tight end made clear that he doesn’t want to see any funny business with Philadelphia’s iconic landmark ahead of the Super Bowl. In recent week, it’s become somewhat of a tradition for opposing fanbases to try and get under the skin of the Eagles faithful by “decorating” the iconic statue of Rocky outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art in a non-Eagles jersey. However, that’s a ritual that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t want to see continue ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wdhn.com

LeBron Appears to Respond to Kyrie Trade Request in Tweet

A potential deal to reunite the two former Cavaliers teammates has been heavily rumored. When news broke Friday that Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving wants to be traded ahead of next week’s trade deadline, one team was immediately tabbed as the favorite to land him: the Lakers. Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
wdhn.com

Montana Thinks 49ers Should Start Garoppolo at QB in 2023

The Hall of Famer was clear in giving his opinion on San Francisco’s quarterback situation. The 49ers enter the offseason with a question mark at the quarterback position, coming off a season when they used three different starting quarterbacks but still reached the NFC championship game. Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy all started games for San Francisco, combining to lead the team to a 13-4 regular-season record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wdhn.com

LeBron James Reacts to Son Bryce’s Viral One-Handed Slam

The Lakers star’s youngest son already has some impressive athleticism. LeBron James’s eldest son Bronny James is probably the most famous high school basketball player in the country right now. In a few years, that title will likely go to Bryce James, Bronny’s younger brother. The two...
wdhn.com

Rodgers Shares a Message for Davante Adams As Trade Rumors Persist

The Packers quarterback and Raiders wide receiver were teammates from 2014 to ’21. It’s the offseason in Green Bay, so speculation is once again swirling around quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s future with the Packers. Former Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams, now with the Raiders, made his feelings...
GREEN BAY, WI
wdhn.com

Broncos Letting Defensive Coordinator Out of Contract, per Report

Evero is reportedly expected to interview for the defensive coordinator position in Minnesota. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract with the franchise, and he is now free to interview elsewhere, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
DENVER, CO
wdhn.com

Report: Ravens Speak to Byron Leftwich About OC Job

Tampa Bay fired Leftwich, 43, on Jan. 19 following a four-season run that saw the club win Super Bowl LV in 2021. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Ravens continue their search for a new offensive coordinator, an intriguing name with past ties to a recent Super Bowl champion has emerged as a potential candidate for the position.
BALTIMORE, MD
wdhn.com

Kirk Herbstreit Shares Who He Thinks Could Be Next Brock Purdy

The college football analyst believes one Mountain West quarterback could be the next Brock Purdy. View the original article to see embedded media. San Francisco’s Brock Purdy went from “Mr. Irrelevant” out of Iowa State to becoming an NFL starter and leading his team to the cusp of a Super Bowl berth.
wdhn.com

Your Guide to the Weekend’s Top Tickets

Check out sports’ hottest seats, including the NFL Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star game. All eyes may be on next week’s Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the sports world has gone quiet. College basketball is heating up, with a series of top-ranked matchups slated for the weekend, while the NHL holds its All-Star game and the NFL puts on the Pro Bowl. With so many exciting events on the schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sports must-see contests in person.
INDIANA STATE

