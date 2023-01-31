There will be an benefit to be held for Brett Bouressa on Saturday, February 11th at the American Legion Post in Morris from 4 pm to 10 pm. It will include pulled pork sandwiches, bake sale, silent auction, door prizes, 50/50 raffle and raffle board. The money being raised will be donated to help Brett’s recovery. Brett was given the diagnosis of Rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. This caused both of Brett’s kidneys to shut down and forced him in dialysis. All of the proceeds will help pay for his continuing care.

MORRIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO