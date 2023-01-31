Read full article on original website
“Doug” Donald Douglas Opdahl
Doug Opdahl, age 88 of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Glenwood Retirement Village in Glenwood, MN. Visitation for Doug Opdahl will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00...
Jill Landwehr
Jill Hagan Landwehr, age 78 of Hancock, Minnesota, passed away on January 28, 2023. Visitation and celebration of life for Jill Landwehr will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Assumption Catholic Church in Morris, Minnesota. Memorial Mass for Jill Hagan Landwehr will...
Benefit for Brett Bouressa Sat 2/11
There will be an benefit to be held for Brett Bouressa on Saturday, February 11th at the American Legion Post in Morris from 4 pm to 10 pm. It will include pulled pork sandwiches, bake sale, silent auction, door prizes, 50/50 raffle and raffle board. The money being raised will be donated to help Brett’s recovery. Brett was given the diagnosis of Rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. This caused both of Brett’s kidneys to shut down and forced him in dialysis. All of the proceeds will help pay for his continuing care.
