Travis County, TX

TCSO deputy taken to hospital after 18-wheeler crash on icy road

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
 5 days ago

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by an 18-wheeler truck in southeastern Travis County Tuesday morning, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office told KXAN.

Blog: Road closures, conditions due to winter weather

The deputy was helping the driver of an 18-wheeler, which had gone off the road in the 3900 block of State Highway 130, when another 18-wheeler slid on the icy road, hitting and pinning the deputy under a tire, TCSO said.

The deputy was removed from the crash by TCSO, Texas Department of Public Safety, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS. He underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, TCSO said.

“I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who responded and assisted this deputy in his time of dire need. Both his biological and TCSO family are relieved and thankful that he’s alive. Please, please don’t drive on these icy roadways. It’s not worth your life or the lives of the first responders who are literally putting their personal safety on the line.”

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez

The name of the injured TCSO deputy was not released.

Dangerous driving conditions in Central Texas

Law enforcement agencies are responding to crashes across Central Texas due to icy roads.

The Austin Police Department said it has responded to 32 crashes since around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

APD said it responded to several crashes late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

LIVE BLOG: Freezing weather causing wrecks; school closures

The winter storm warning for Central Texas has been extended to 6 a.m. Thursday. KXAN’s First Warning Weather team forecasts temperatures to be near freezing all day Tuesday, allowing anything that falls to stick. More precipitation is expected Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

KXAN

