Arkansas State

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares state of emergency with Arkansas ice storm

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency as ice storms move through Arkansas.

Sanders issued the emergency declaration Tuesday afternoon as the winter weather began to move through the state.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard ahead of ice storm

The declaration removes regulations on commercial transportation hauling consumer goods or power transmission equipment for the next 30 days.

Sanders cited the possibility of power failures as ice causes power lines to break. The declaration is made to facilitate the restoration of power service and quicker resupply of goods interrupted by icy roads.

Flights out of Clinton National Airport delayed, canceled due to weather

The declaration also removes some statutory requirements for state purchasing and personnel departments, also to speed the restoration of services “until such time as the emergency conditions cease to exist.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related
THV11

Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas

SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Entergy Arkansas statewide winter storm update

The final line of severe winter weather and freezing rain produced ice of up to half an inch within areas in the southern region of Arkansas, Entergy Arkansas said in a statement Thursday night. The ice storm resulted in approximately 53,000 customer outages at the peak on Thursday morning. Currently...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex

(This story was updated by Sonny Albarado on Feb. 3, 2023, to reflect the granting of the state’s emergency petition.) A Pulaski County circuit judge on Friday froze the assets of the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock and issued a temporary restraining order to protect tenants. Judge Cara Connors […] The post Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

